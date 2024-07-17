TRUMP EAR JOKE: Massive ‛90s Music Icon Made Gag About Trump Avoiding Death On Stage Hours After Botched Assassination
Actor and musician Jack Black's band Tenacious D came under fire after singer Kyle Gass took a jab at Donald Trump following an assassination attempt at a recent rally.
The inappropriate joke led Black to cancel "all future creative plans" with his longtime collaborator and best friend.
As this outlet reported, Gass publicly joked that his birthday wish was that someone wouldn't "miss Trump next time" in reference to the attempted assassination.
Black took to social media to condemn his collaborator's joke, writing in an Instagram post, "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal 90s rock icon Richard Ashcroft, who formed The Verve, also threw shade at the ex-president while performing at Kew The Music in London.
Ashcroft, 52, tip-toed the cancelation line by making a far more lighthearted joke than Gass about Trump's ear being grazed by a bullet during the Pennsylvania rally.
The Bitter Sweet Symphony singer kicked off his joke by dedicating the song Lucky Man to Trump.
"This one’s called Lucky Man, but I’m not a lucky man," Ashcroft told the London crowd before adding, "But Donald Trump’s ear is lucky, man. He’s a lucky man."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gass issued an apology for his own comments an hour after the School of Rock star announced he put the group's "future creative plans on hold".
Gass told fans on social media: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused."
Despite the controversial remark, fans supported the musician in the comments section.
One follower wrote: "Every single one of us has said something out of turn at somepoint in our lives. Let alone being on-stage celebrating our birthday in an exciting foreign land in-front of a huge crowd… with possibly a few drinks beforehand. I am so sorry."
Another Instagram user replied: "You are one of the BEST. An ally, no better friend. We know you don’t condone violence you’ve got a heart of gold."
