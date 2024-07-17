TRUMP EAR JOKE: Massive ‛90s Music Icon Made Gag About Trump Avoiding Death On Stage Hours After Botched Assassination

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gass issued an apology for his own comments an hour after the School of Rock star announced he put the group's "future creative plans on hold".

Gass told fans on social media: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused."

Despite the controversial remark, fans supported the musician in the comments section.

One follower wrote: "Every single one of us has said something out of turn at somepoint in our lives. Let alone being on-stage celebrating our birthday in an exciting foreign land in-front of a huge crowd… with possibly a few drinks beforehand. I am so sorry."

Another Instagram user replied: "You are one of the BEST. An ally, no better friend. We know you don’t condone violence you’ve got a heart of gold."