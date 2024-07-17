Your tip
CLEANING HOUSE: Christina Haack Deletes Instagram Post About Her Former Romance With Josh Hall After Divorce Filing

Jul. 17 2024, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Christina Hall (née Haack), known for her appearances on HGTV, reportedly deleted an Instagram post related to her romance with Josh Hall after they both filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The post in question detailed the beginnings of their relationship and shed light on their decision to initially keep it private.

christina hall deletes instagram post secret romance josh divorce
Christina Hall deleted a 2021 Instagram post about the start of her romance with Josh Hall after he filed for divorce Monday.

Christina, 41, explained the circumstances surrounding her connection with Josh, 44, which blossomed after her divorce from Ant Anstead.

She penned: “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight ... When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.”

Christina also expressed her strong feelings toward Josh in excerpts of the deleted post obtained by People. She stated she wanted to shield their relationship from media attention.

The reality star elaborated: “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado hit.”

christina hall deletes instagram post secret romance josh divorce
Source: Instagram

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she wrote a month after finalizing her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Despite these reservations, she confessed to having enjoyed private moments with him. She reminisced about a particular incident at an airport when photographers captured them together, creating anxiety about the intrusion of paparazzi.

Christina noted she was concerned about Josh’s private life and “the price of fame” at the time.

christina hall deletes instagram post secret romance josh divorce
Source: mega

Christina said she “felt immediately crazy protective” over Josh.

Aside from the lengthy post, Christina also removed a wedding photo from her social media. The pictures were reportedly taken during their secret marriage in October 2021.

The mass social media wipe followed Josh's recent divorce filing, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Sources close to the couple mentioned that troubles in their marriage had been apparent for some time before the divorce petition was submitted earlier this month.

Christina was previously married to her former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, and later married Anstead, with whom she has a son, Hudson, 4.

Haack and Hall’s divorce also comes after the HGTV reality TV pair signed on to star on the network’s upcoming renovation show The Flip Off with her ex, El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

The Flip Off is currently scheduled to kick off on HGTV in early 2025 with a two-hour premiere, although it is presently unclear if those plans have changed in the wake of the divorce between two of its four stars.

HGTV described the upcoming 2025 show on its website: “During the series, Tarek and Christina, along with Heather and Josh, will compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights).”

