'Hudson Is Here, But Can't Be Here': Christina Haack Subtly Calls Out Ex Ant Anstead On Family Trip After Legal Drama

By:

Nov. 22 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Christina Haack revealed her youngest son, Hudson, joined her on a family trip but couldn't be shown in photos following her legal drama with Ant Anstead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The HGTV personality ventured to Tennessee with her kids and husband Joshua Hall, sharing the special moments captured during their fun-filled getaway on social media.

"✈️ 3 kids + us = 😜," she captioned a snap of the group sitting on an airplane.

Haack later took to Instagram Stories with an update on November 21, writing, "Must stop at our fav [ice cream] spot."

Her two kids shared with ex Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, could be seen in the photo while her youngest, Hudson, was noticeably absent.

"Hudson is here too but can't be 'here' 🎥," the Christina on the Coast star added in her caption, referring to her 3-year-old shared with Anstead.

RadarOnline.com previously reported on the lingering tension between Anstead and Haack following a bombshell court filing that made headlines in September.

The former Wheeler Dealers star expressed his concerns about how much their son is exposed to reality television and social media through Haack.

"We should preserve Hudson's right to choose for himself in the future," Anstead stated in the filing, mentioning the risks and psychological impacts of a child being exposed to the industry and online.

"It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content," he continued in the legal docs.

Haack fired back at claims she was exploiting their son in her own filing, calling the allegation both "truly offensive and simply untrue."

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends, and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," she further vented via Instagram in October.

As a result, the interior designer declared, "I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my TV shows, or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

