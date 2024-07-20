Panicked Billy Ray Cyrus Terrified Firerose Split Will Dump Him in Cash Crisis – He Lost $10M Last Year!

The 62-year-old Achy Breaky Heart star pulled the plug on his seven-month marriage to the 36-year-old Aussie songbird in May. He asked for an annulment and claimed she ran up $97,000 on his credit cards in about three weeks!

The divorce filing by Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct, which Firerose denied.

In court documents, Billy Ray claims he “gave consent to marriage based on fraud”, and accused Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, of wild spending sprees behind his back.

In a July 10 judgment, a Tennessee judge granted Cyrus’s emergency motion to freeze Firerose from using his credit cards, citing no legitimate reason for her to have access to them.

Firerose accused Cyrus of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, while the Small Town Road singer claimed he was subjected to similar treatment. Additionally, Cyrus accused Firerose of isolating him from his family, including restricting communication with one of his daughters.