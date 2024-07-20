Panicked Billy Ray Cyrus Terrified Firerose Split Will Dump Him in Cash Crisis – He Lost $10M Last Year!
Country star Billy Ray Cyrus was already panicking about his dwindling finances before things went south with Firerose—according to insiders, who say the singer’s terrified that divorce No. 3 will drop him further in a money hole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source revealed: “He lost $10 million last year, not to mention all the money he probably blew while he was married to Firerose, so he desperately needs to find a way to raise some cash ASAP.”
The 62-year-old Achy Breaky Heart star pulled the plug on his seven-month marriage to the 36-year-old Aussie songbird in May. He asked for an annulment and claimed she ran up $97,000 on his credit cards in about three weeks!
The divorce filing by Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct, which Firerose denied.
In court documents, Billy Ray claims he “gave consent to marriage based on fraud”, and accused Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, of wild spending sprees behind his back.
In a July 10 judgment, a Tennessee judge granted Cyrus’s emergency motion to freeze Firerose from using his credit cards, citing no legitimate reason for her to have access to them.
Firerose accused Cyrus of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, while the Small Town Road singer claimed he was subjected to similar treatment. Additionally, Cyrus accused Firerose of isolating him from his family, including restricting communication with one of his daughters.
- Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Court Bid to Ban Estranged Wife Firerose From Using His Credit Cards After She Allegedly Spent $96K
- 'Afraid to Talk' and Felt Like a Prisoner: Firerose Reveals Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Strict Rules' as Divorce Drama Boils Over
- Family Drama Brewing: Miley Cyrus Still 'Angry' With Dad Billy Ray Despite His Split From Estranged Wife Firerose
A source said: “Things are very messy. She’s putting up a huge fight and it seems pretty clear this is going to cost him. Billy is sweating bullets and freaked out about ending up in the poorhouse.”
However, the cowboy boots baritone can’t expect help from star daughter Miley, 31, sources claimed, because she’s furious with him for divorcing her mom, Tish, 57, his wife of 28 years.
"Miley was not a fan of Firerose from the get-go when Billy started dating her four years ago," alleged an insider. "She told her dad Firerose was an opportunist who was taking him for a ride, and Billy got so angry he and Miley stopped talking to each other."
"But now he wants Firerose out of his life and Miley back in, and he's even willing to put up with all her 'I told-you-so's!'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The source added: “Miley’s worth almost $200 million but she’s hardly speaking to him right now so he can’t very well ask for cash”, so, he’s feverishly trying to book as many upcoming tour dates as possible to boost his bungled bank balance.
“Firerose is pushing for a payoff and most people don’t realize how dire things are for him. His bank account is draining, and he better get out there and make some music.”