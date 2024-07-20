Your tip
Pay to Play: Cops Say Texas Woman Hired Armed Robbers to Grab Cell Phone Containing ‘Proof of Cheating’

Angelica Reyes is accused of paying two men $100 to rob a man of his cell phone that contained 'proof of her infidelities.'

Jul. 20 2024

A Texas woman allegedly paid two men $100 to steal a man’s cell phone at gunpoint because the phone contained “proof of her infidelities,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in Brownsville on June 25 regarding an aggravated robbery, Front Page Detectives reported.

Police responded to a call in Brownsville after a man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone, authorities said.

At the scene, deputies learned two men had taken a man’s cell phone at gunpoint, authorities said.

Officials stated one of the accused robbers put a gun to the victim’s head while demanding the phone, and then fired a round toward the ground to scare him before both suspects fled with the phone.

Brian Rodriguez (left) and Juan Carlos Macias (right) were quickly identified as suspects in the case, police said.

Police were able to identify the alleged thieves as 20-year-old Juan Carlos Macias, who was arrested the same day, and 24-year-old Brian Rodriguez, who was taken into custody two days later, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials did not release details about who allegedly fired the gun or what role each suspect may have played in the robbery.

Macias was arrested the same day and Rodriguez was arrested two days after the robbery, officials said.

Both men were booked into the Cameron County jail.

Rodriguez reportedly was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held on a $103,000 bond.

Macias was charged with aggravated robbery. He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Jade Urenda, Rodriguez's sister, became involved in the scheme when she demanded the $100 owed to her brother from Reyes, who reportedly paid it to her, cops said.

Two days after Rodriguez's arrest, investigators said they learned about the alleged plot and motive for the robbery.

According to authorities, 47-year-old Angelica Reyes allegedly agreed to pay Rodriguez $100 for the cell phone because it contained “proof of her infidelities.”

From there, Rodriguez’s sister, 21-year-old Jade Urenda, allegedly became involved in the scheme after her brother and Macias were arrested, authorities claimed.

Urenda allegedly called Reyes and demanded the $100 she owed Rodriguez, and Reyes did pay Urenda the money, officials said.

Both women were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime in connection with the incident, authorities said.

