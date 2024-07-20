Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jessica Biel

UNITED FRONT: Jessica Biel Backing Justin Timberlake After His DUI Shame – ‘She’s Moved On’

Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel seems unfazed one month after Justin Timberlake's DUI arrest.

By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 8:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jessica Biel has bounced back after husband Justin Timberlake's embarrassing DUI arrest.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite initially being "angry" and concerned the Cry Me a River singer could have serious "hurt someone or himself", Biel is ready to "move on" from the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Timberlake's mugshot.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DUI in June 2024.

An insider shared: "Even though getting a DUI is very serious, she was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn't have a care in the world."

"She's clearly moved on from everything that has happened. Justin screwed up again, yet she didn't seem to be fazed by it."

The insider also told In Touch: "Jessica is good at turning the other way. Justin is lucky. It doesn’t seem to matter what he does."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake walking together.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Biel appears to be a patient partner, as this is far from the first time Timberlake has made a major misstep in their marriage. The father-of-two – who shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with the 7th Heaven actress – landed himself in hot water when he was spotting cozying up to Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 34.

Five years after he was spotted holding Wainwright's hand on a night out in New Orleans, "Justin's managed to crawl his way out of the doghouse". However, a source previously claimed he now has "a long list of rules to follow when they're apart if he wants to hang on to her and their marriage".

MORE ON:
Jessica Biel
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at Emmys.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake found himself in hot water after getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright.

Article continues below advertisement

The restrictions include that the pop star has to be reachable at all times and he must check in with his wife every night before he goes to bed. He also agreed not to go out and party or drink heavily after concerts.

This may also stem from the rumors Timberlake has kept an alleged drinking problem from hitting headlines for several years.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share sons Silas and Phineas.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite insisting after his DUI arrest that he'd only had a single drink that night, a separate source alleged he'd been "hiding and masking" a problem for some time, noting that "everyone around him have been enablers".

"It's a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it's apparent, yet they've pushed this tour on him, and he's been a very dark place."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.