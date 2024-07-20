BUST-UP: Lady Gaga’s Relationship With Michael Polansky Tested by Him Not Being With Her Entourage
Lady Gaga and longtime beau Michael Polansky are still hot and heavy, but sources revealed to RadarOnline.com he's not a hit with her friends, who gripe the biz whiz is a control freak and far from a calming influence on the mega star.
A source close to the pop diva claimed: "Behind the scenes, Gaga has become a more fragile person while dating Michael than at any other time."
The 38-year-old singer has been stepping out with the 46-year-old businessman since 2019 — but according to an insider, the relationship has had its ups and downs.
The insider shared: "Everything in her career is going great, but this relationship has not been good for her and she and Michael spend a ton of her downtime together."
Prior to meeting her tech investor beau, the global superstar was in a five-year relationship with Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, 42. Our source insisted her previous romance was a much better fit.
The source explained: "She has handed a ton of control of her schedule over to Michael, and that wasn't the case when she was dating Taylor."
"She was in a much better place then."
Although Gaga split with the small-screen hunk in 2016, she made no effort to hide her intense feelings for him years later when she talked about the Pennsylvania-born actor during a 2020 rally for Joe Biden, who was also born in that state.
The songbird told the crowd: "I loved him so much; it just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although she was quick to apologize to her entrepreneur beau for waxing poetic about her ex, our source pointed out she has struggled to get over the broken romance.
The insider noted: "Taylor was just a much bigger softie than Michael and had a serious Prince Charming vibe. Gaga was severely wounded when that relationship ended, and she hasn't been the same since."
As previously reported, rumors flew in April that Gaga would marry Michael when she was spotted sporting a diamond on her ring finger, but our source suggested the love won't last.
The tipster added: "One of the big reasons she's still with Michael is because he has won over her business team and her management, and they all support this relationship — for the time being."
"But only a fool would predict she's going to spend the rest of her life with this guy."