Bad Romance! Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiancé Desperate to Win Her Back

Taylor Kinney regrets losing the singer to top Hollywood agent.

Realizing he’s still madly in love with old flame Lady Gaga, desperate Taylor Kinney is going all-out to stop his ex-fiancée’s wedding to Christian Carino!

“Taylor spent the last year taking home a different girl practically every night,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

Meanwhile, Gaga found happiness with Carino, a top Hollywood agent.

“Now Taylor realizes none of those girls can hold a candle to Gaga,” said the source.

“Taylor has even been showing up at her concerts to let her know how badly he wants to get back together!”

But, the insider added: “Gaga misses Taylor and cares about him, but they’re two people who want very different things in life.”

