Damning Revelation: Secret Service Bosses Repeatedly Denied Trump Additional Security for 2 Years Before Assassination Attempt

According to outlets, Secret Service officials repeatedly turned down Trump's pleas for increased security over the two years leading up to the assassination attempt.

The requests for additional agents, magnetometers at public events, and extra snipers at outdoor venues were all denied by senior officials, citing resource shortages within the agency.

The denial of Trump's security requests and the subsequent assassination attempt shed light on potential lapses within the Secret Service's operational protocols.

The incident has also sparked outrage and scrutiny, leading to increased security measures for the ex-president following the infamous breach in security.