LAPD Increased Security Measures at the Dolby Theater for the Oscars Amid Anti-Israel Protest Threats

Increased security measures are being put in place to avoid any disturbances during the award ceremony.

According to officials, an additional 2,000 security officers will be stationed both inside and outside the venue to maintain order and prevent demonstrators from interrupting.

Protesters are expected to gather near the perimeters of the Oscars venue, expressing their First Amendment rights while respecting the event's proceedings.

The police department has assured that protestors will be allowed to voice their opinions without causing disruptions to the star-studded celebration of cinematic achievements.