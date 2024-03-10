LAPD Increased Security Measures at the Dolby Theater for the Oscars Amid Anti-Israel Protest Threats
The Los Angeles Police Department is gearing up for potential disruptions by anti-Israel protesters at the 96th annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The city is on high alert to ensure the safety and smooth running of Tinseltown's biggest night.
Increased security measures are being put in place to avoid any disturbances during the award ceremony.
According to officials, an additional 2,000 security officers will be stationed both inside and outside the venue to maintain order and prevent demonstrators from interrupting.
Protesters are expected to gather near the perimeters of the Oscars venue, expressing their First Amendment rights while respecting the event's proceedings.
The police department has assured that protestors will be allowed to voice their opinions without causing disruptions to the star-studded celebration of cinematic achievements.
The decision to boost security and fortify the area with chainlink fencing comes after previous incidents, such as the disruption at the Grammy Awards last month. Anti-Israel supporters blockaded traffic in front of the Crypto.com Arena, causing delays in the arrivals of guests.
The Academy Awards organizers aim to steer clear of political controversies and maintain a focus on honoring artists and their contributions to the film industry. Despite this, winners will not be censored in their speeches, allowing them to express their views freely.
Recent global events, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas, have sparked protests and demonstrations worldwide. In Los Angeles, several anti-Israel demonstrations have occurred following the Jewish nation's response to Hamas's attack on October 7.
The plight in Gaza has not gone unnoticed by public figures, with California US Rep. Adam Schiff's primary victory speech being interrupted by protesters demanding a cease-fire.
Prominent figures, such as Oscar nominees Bradley Cooper and Mark Ruffalo, have also called for peace and an end to the conflict in the region.
According to CNN, as of March 1, more than 30,000 men, women and children have been killed in Gaza, and over 70,000 more have been listed as injured.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk spoke out against Israeli leadership, claiming, “There appears to be no bounds, no words, to capture the horrors that are unfolding before our eyes in Gaza.”
Turk described what was happening in Gaza as "carnage," speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“It is time – well past time – for peace, investigation and accountability,” Turk said.