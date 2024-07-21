Quitting Hollywood: Sharon Stone Reveals Radical Plan to Move to Europe if Trump is Elected – ‘Outright Platform of Hate’
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone revealed she is considering a move to Europe if former President Donald Trump is elected in November, RadarOnline.com can report.
During a press conference at the Taormina Film Festival on Friday, July 19, Stone commented on the current state of the U.S. elections, telling the crowd of film pundits: “Of course I am deeply concerned with what’s happening in my country. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for an office on a platform of hate and oppression.”
She continued: “I would like to believe that my country has all of the qualities that we have always stood for — independence, courage, dignity — and that all of the other countries that we have stood for will stand by us as we go through this concerning time.”
Stone was later interviewed on the red carpet at the event, where she mentioned that she was certainly considering purchasing a house in Italy, a move which she called “an intelligent construct at this time.”
When a reporter asked her if the plan to move was politically motivated, the actress said, “Naturally.”
Stone conveyed her distress regarding the divisive rhetoric permeating the political sphere, asserting, "Thank God I’m not a politician."
Despite her critical stance on certain political developments, Stone reaffirmed her enduring love for her country and the values it traditionally upholds.
She articulated her hope for a return to the fundamental principles of independence, courage, and dignity, urging unity and solidarity during tumultuous times.
During the film festival, the Total Recall actress also reflected on the evolution of the movie industry since her breakthrough performance in Basic Instinct.
She noted the drastic transformation from diverse film offerings to the dominance of colossal-budget productions: "Studio systems have changed dramatically. They've changed from making a variety of movies to making these gigantic $100 and $200 million films."
In contrast to the past, Stone expressed optimism about the resurgence of smaller-scale and diverse films facilitated by streaming platforms. She explained: "I think we’re coming back to making smaller films and a variety of films, and I think that’s a good thing.”
She emphasized the importance of authentic storytelling and the inclusion of diverse voices in filmmaking, highlighting the positive impact of women's involvement in various facets of the industry.