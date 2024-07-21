Quitting Hollywood: Sharon Stone Reveals Radical Plan to Move to Europe if Trump is Elected – ‘Outright Platform of Hate’

During a press conference at the Taormina Film Festival on Friday, July 19, Stone commented on the current state of the U.S. elections, telling the crowd of film pundits: “Of course I am deeply concerned with what’s happening in my country. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for an office on a platform of hate and oppression.”

She continued: “I would like to believe that my country has all of the qualities that we have always stood for — independence, courage, dignity — and that all of the other countries that we have stood for will stand by us as we go through this concerning time.”

Stone was later interviewed on the red carpet at the event, where she mentioned that she was certainly considering purchasing a house in Italy, a move which she called “an intelligent construct at this time.”

When a reporter asked her if the plan to move was politically motivated, the actress said, “Naturally.”