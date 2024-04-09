Donald Trump's Allies Launch Bombshell 'Chasing Trump' Documentary Ahead of Ex-president's First Criminal Trial
Donald Trump’s allies are reportedly planning to intensify their attacks against the prosecutors investigating the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A new documentary titled Chasing Trump is set to be released next week that aims to accuse the Trump prosecutors of “political activism” and “electioneering.”
The documentary producers revealed to Daily Mail that Chasing Trump would delve into the backgrounds of the prosecutors overseeing each of the criminal cases against Trump.
“Four corrupt, politically motivated prosecutors,” a trailer for the new doc charged. “One target: Donald Trump.”
“They say they're upholding the law,” the trailer’s narrator continued. “But a close examination reveals politics of the very worst kind meant to influence the 2024 election.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Chasing Trump documentary comes just days before the world will witness a former U.S. president reporting to court to face a criminal trial for the first time in history.
Jury selection is scheduled to start next Monday in Trump's New York hush-money case. Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump vehemently denied all 34 charges brought against him, and he also refuted allegations that he engaged in an affair with Daniels.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is spearheading the prosecution in the hush-money case.
But the upcoming documentary is also reportedly set to target several prosecutors involved in the other criminal cases against Trump, according to Daily Mail.
Among them are Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The film will also reportedly shed light on what Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., described as "leftwing prosecutors weaponizing the government to target [his] father."
“Chasing Trump is an important documentary that exposes the leftwing prosecutors weaponizing the government to target my father,” Don Jr. told Daily Mail this week.
“It's the first documentary to do a deep dive into the backgrounds of the prosecutors behind the four cases against him and is a must-watch for anyone who cares about preserving the rule of law and protecting our constitutional rights,” Don Jr. added.
Curt Mercadenta, a Trump ally who serves as managing editor of American Greatness, said that Chasing Trump would teach Americans “the truth behind the prosecutions targeting President Trump.”
“With the 2024 election starting to heat up, it's imperative that Americans have the opportunity to learn more about the truth behind the prosecutions targeting President Trump,” Mercadenta said, “along with the partisan prosecutors behind the cases.”
Mike Davis, another Trump ally who serves as founder of the Article III Project, also promoted the new documentary ahead of its upcoming release.
“These four prosecutions against President Trump are nothing more than partisan political activism masquerading as the rule of law,” Davis said. “Chasing Trump exposes the leftwing prosecutors behind these cases as nothing more than puppets for Joe Biden and his political machine.”