Revealed: The Real Reason Hollywood Superstars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Are at War
Screen superstars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are squaring off in an ego-driven Battle of Britain as the feuding box office heavyweights take aim at each other on foreign soil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brad, 60, is in merry old England filming his highly anticipated car-racing flick F1, while Tom, 62, has been living in London since 2021 and calls himself an “anglophile” who “loves being here.”
And Cruise does not miss out on hobnobbing with celebs in his new home. The Hollywood superstar has even hung out with Prince William, and in April, he was reportedly "thrilled" to get an invite to fashion designer Victoria Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash.
He’s also still very much connected to American stars, even meeting up and bonding with Travis Kelce at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concerts in London.
But when it comes to Pitt, the island nation may not be big enough for the two of them! Sources told us the duo never got over clashing badly when they shot 1994’s Interview with the Vampire.
Said the insider: “That’s the reason they haven’t worked together in 30 years. They play it down publicly, but it’s no secret they can’t stand each other. And now that Brad’s filming in the UK, Tom’s taking every opportunity to take shots at him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Pitt and Idris Elba were spotted filming at the British Grand Prix.
Our source added Tom has grown very territorial about his adopted homeland and doesn’t like Brad stealing the spotlight by shooting a major production there.
It also “sticks in his craw” that Brad’s working with the same team Tom hired for Top Gun: Maverick, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski.
“There’s been all sorts of buzz about how Brad’s going to follow Tom’s success and bring in a billion dollars when this movie finally hits theaters next summer, and that has not gone over well with Tom”, the tipster revealed.
“He’s convinced Oscar winner Brad’s purposely stepping on his toes and trying to show him up.”
And he’s apparently jumping at any chance to badmouth F1, which has struggled over two years in the making with a ton of rewrites and starts and stops along the way.
Added the insider: “Tom’s been getting personal and saying petty things about Brad’s new movie. Knowing Brad, he’ll have plenty to say back.”