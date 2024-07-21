Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Cruise

Revealed: The Real Reason Hollywood Superstars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Are at War

Composite image of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt

Tom Cruise is not happy that his rival Brad Pitt is filming in the UK, Cruise's adopted home since 2021.

By:

Jul. 21 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Screen superstars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are squaring off in an ego-driven Battle of Britain as the feuding box office heavyweights take aim at each other on foreign soil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brad, 60, is in merry old England filming his highly anticipated car-racing flick F1, while Tom, 62, has been living in London since 2021 and calls himself an “anglophile” who “loves being here.”

Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt Filming
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has been filming his new movie 'F1' in England and Tom Cruise is not impressed that his rival is muscling in on his turf.

And Cruise does not miss out on hobnobbing with celebs in his new home. The Hollywood superstar has even hung out with Prince William, and in April, he was reportedly "thrilled" to get an invite to fashion designer Victoria Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash.

He’s also still very much connected to American stars, even meeting up and bonding with Travis Kelce at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concerts in London.

But when it comes to Pitt, the island nation may not be big enough for the two of them! Sources told us the duo never got over clashing badly when they shot 1994’s Interview with the Vampire.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Cruise smiling at premiere.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reportedly clashed 30 years ago on the set of 'Interview With a Vampire,' and haven't worked together since.

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise
Article continues below advertisement

Said the insider: “That’s the reason they haven’t worked together in 30 years. They play it down publicly, but it’s no secret they can’t stand each other. And now that Brad’s filming in the UK, Tom’s taking every opportunity to take shots at him.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Pitt and Idris Elba were spotted filming at the British Grand Prix.

Our source added Tom has grown very territorial about his adopted homeland and doesn’t like Brad stealing the spotlight by shooting a major production there.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Tom Cruise is taking every chance to badmouth Brad Pitt's new racing car movie being filmed in England.

Article continues below advertisement

It also “sticks in his craw” that Brad’s working with the same team Tom hired for Top Gun: Maverick, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski.

“There’s been all sorts of buzz about how Brad’s going to follow Tom’s success and bring in a billion dollars when this movie finally hits theaters next summer, and that has not gone over well with Tom”, the tipster revealed.

“He’s convinced Oscar winner Brad’s purposely stepping on his toes and trying to show him up.”

And he’s apparently jumping at any chance to badmouth F1, which has struggled over two years in the making with a ton of rewrites and starts and stops along the way.

Added the insider: “Tom’s been getting personal and saying petty things about Brad’s new movie. Knowing Brad, he’ll have plenty to say back.”

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.