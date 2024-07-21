Best Non UK Casino Sites Accepting UK Players - 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As gambling laws in the UK can be pretty dynamic, Britons sometimes like to play at a non UK casino. However, the hunt for the best non-UK casino sites can be tedious and tiring, leaving you with little energy for gambling. Well, fear not. We have compiled a list of the top 10 non UK casinos accepting UK players. Instant Casino is the most trusted casino that isn’t restricted by a UKGC license. However, so you can make an informed choice, we’ll briefly review all the top 10 non UK gambling sites. Let’s get started…

Top 10 Non UK Casino Sites Accepting UK Players - 2024

Instant Casino - Best Overall Casino Incognito Casino - Fastest Withdrawals Palmcasino - Impressive Welcome Package Up to £10,000 Sevencasino - Best Choice for Original Casino Games Spitime - Best Pick for Crypto Welcome Bonus Betzino - Best Pick For Ongoing Weekly Promotions Bof Casino - Win Bonuses By Following Social Media Rollino - Best Choice for Cashback Bonuses Samiland - Massive Deposit Bonus up to £2500 21Bets - Win Free Spins for Non UK Slots

What is a Non UK Casino?

Before we get into our reviews, let’s explain what is meant by a non UK casino. A non-UK casino refers to a gambling establishment that operates outside of the United Kingdom. These casinos are typically located in other countries and may be subject to different regulations and licensing requirements compared to those within the UK. People often seek out non-UK casinos for various reasons, such as different game selections, unique experiences, the ability to use crypto and credit cards for deposits and withdrawals or to access various other services not available in their home country.

Non UK Licensed Casinos: Reviewed

We’ve reviewed the best non-UK casino sites and will explain what each platform excels at, along with the best bonuses, casino table games, and non UK slots.

1. Instant Casino - Best Overall Casino Topping our list of the best non UK casino sites is Instant Casino. Established in 2022, this non UK regulated casino welcomes players with a generous 100% bonus up to 100€, accompanied by a 35x wagering requirement. Holding a licence from Curacao, Instant Casino offers both sports Instant Casino ng and cryptocurrency acceptance, making it a versatile choice for gaming enthusiasts. Players can reach out to their support team via email at support@Instant Casino .com, or engage in live chat for immediate assistance. Among the standout features of Instant Casino is its vibrant live casino, providing the thrill of real-time gaming from any location. Experience the unique excitement of the livestock exchange feature, where players can engage with virtual financial markets for an unparalleled gaming experience. Players can dive into an extensive collection of slot games, ranging from megaways to progressive jackpots and everything in between. While demo versions of table games are unavailable, the live casino boasts an impressive selection including roulette, game shows, blackjack, baccarat, and poker. Embracing cryptocurrency, Instant Casino ensures lightning-fast transactions with seamless deposits and withdrawals. Enjoy the convenience of instant deposits through Visa, Mastercard, or Apple Pay via Mifinity, without the hassle of document verification. Highlights: Immersive Live Dealer Section

Extensive Array of Online Slots

Engaging Live Stock Exchange Game for Added Excitement

2. Incognito Casino - Fastest Withdrawals The best casino for fast payouts we found is Incognito Casino. Establishing its presence in 2024, the platform sets itself apart with a lucrative 10% cashback welcome bonus and an absence of wagering requirements. Operating under the Government of Curacao licence, Incognito Casino offers a comprehensive sportsbook experience while exclusively accepting traditional payment methods like Visa and MasterCard. Contact their support team via email at support@instantcasino.io or live chat for immediate assistance. Incognito Casino earns its place on our list of the best non-UK casinos thanks to its commitment to instant gratification, evident through the enticing 10% cashback offer and rapid withdrawals. Dive into a diverse gaming library featuring everything from classic titles to modern favourites, including Megaways slots and new releases from top-tier providers.

Whether you're a fan of timeless classics or cutting-edge slots, Incognito Casino caters to all preferences with an extensive selection of online casino games. Discover beloved titles like 'Gonzo’s Quest' alongside the latest innovations in the gaming world. Incognito Casino places a high importance on smooth transactions using reliable options such as Visa and MasterCard. However, those who prefer cryptocurrencies may be let down, as they are not supported on the site. Players can look forward to a continuous flow of rewards at this online casino, however, there doesn’t seem to be a traditional welcome bonus. However, players can partake in daily Drops & Wins to win a share of € 2 million, up to €300,000 in daily Crash & Win prizes, or try their luck to win a portion of €1m in daily Lucky 6 prize drops and the Friday Mega Tournaments. Highlights: Lightning-Quick Withdrawals

Extensive Selection of Slot Titles

Accessible FAQ Section for Convenient Assistance

3. Palmcasino - Impressive Welcome Package Up to £10,000 For bonus hunters looking for top tier non UK casinos accepting UK players, Palmcasino is a great shout. Debuting in 2023, this casino swiftly gained recognition within the realm of non UK online casino sites, largely due to its enticing welcome package spread over 5 deposits worth up to £10,000. This generous offer, coupled with a manageable 30x wagering requirement, sets the stage for an exhilarating gaming experience. Operating under the esteemed Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan licence, Palmcasino stands as a beacon of reliability and trustworthiness. Amidst its array of promotions, Palmcasino extends its hospitality to crypto enthusiasts with a weekly 150% reload bonuses up to £1k, complementing its diverse range of bonuses catering to various preferences. Delve into an extensive selection of games spanning slots, live casino games, mini-games, and virtual and sports Instant Casino ng, powered by renowned providers including Red Tiger, Play’n Go, Yggdrasil, and NetEnt, among others. At Palmcasino, convenience is paramount. Players can fund their accounts through a variety of trusted payment methods, including VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Payop, and Astro Pay. Highlights: Absolutely Huge Welcome Package

Seasonal Raffles to Win Huge Cash Prizes

Crypto-Friendly Environment, facilitating hassle-free transactions

4. Sevencasino - Best Choice for Original Casino Games For UK gamblers for a range of exclusive game titles, look no further than Sevencasino. Establishing its presence in 2024 under the jurisdiction of the Curacao Gambling Authority, Sevencasino stands out among non UK gambling sites, boasting an enticing welcome bonus of 450% up to £7500 accompanied by a reasonable 10x wagering requirement. For inquiries or assistance, players can reach out to the support team via email at support@seven.casino or engage in live chat for real-time support. At Sevencasino, the gaming experience is elevated by an impressive array of exclusive titles, including fan favourites like Jet X, Penalty, Balloon, Goblin Run, and Bitman, ensuring endless entertainment for players seeking unique thrills. Additionally, the gaming library features a diverse selection of popular and exclusive slots, megaways, jackpot games, and the latest releases not on GamStop. Players can also jump into the live casino section to enjoy a variety of classic table games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, alongside engaging game shows, all hosted by professional dealers for an authentic casino experience. Sevencasino caters to players' preferences for both traditional and crypto wagering, offering a comprehensive selection of banking methods including VISA, Mastercard, Neteller, Diners Club, Payz, Skrill, Paysafecard, AstroPay, and Bitcoin. Highlights: Extensive Collection of Exclusive Games, ensuring unique and thrilling experiences

Lucrative Welcome Bonus Options, providing a generous boost to players' gaming endeavours

Great Prize Draws Held Monthly

5. Spintime - Best Pick for Crypto Welcome Bonus Since casinos with a UKGC licence don’t support cryptocurrencies, Brits look for non UK regulated casino sites in the hope of getting a crypto welcome bonus. At Spintime, you get exactly that. Established in 2023 and licensed under the Government of Curacao, Spintime stands out among non UK online casino sites, offering enticing bonuses and a diverse gaming portfolio. With a 250% welcome bonus up to £250 for new players. Spintime caters to a wide range of preferences. Additionally, players can take advantage of a robust VIP program, a 10% loyalty bonus, and weekly reload bonuses. Players can explore a vast selection of casino games, including video slots, bonus buy games, jackpot games, video poker, video bingo, scratch cards, lotto, and instant games. Immerse yourself in the comprehensive live dealer section featuring game shows, sic bo, and live dice, alongside traditional favourites like poker, baccarat, and blackjack. Spintime also provides convenient banking options, accommodating both crypto enthusiasts and traditional players with methods such as VISA, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum. Highlights: Generous Crypto Welcome Bonus, providing added value for cryptocurrency users

Exciting Mini Games, offering additional entertainment options between gaming sessions

10% Cashback on Losses

6. Betzino - Win Bonuses By Following Social Media If you spend a lot of your time on social media and looking for casino promotions at the best non UK casino sites, Betzino may be right up your alley. Established in 2022 under an Antillephone licence, Betzino caters to players seeking exciting rewards and thrilling gaming experiences. Take advantage of the chance to receive daily free spins and bets by following the platform on X (previously known as Twitter). Join tournaments with big prize pools and enjoy a €600 bonus with 100 free spins welcome bonus. Players can also discover a vast array of non UK slots, ranging from classic titles to bonus buys, jackpot games, and the latest releases not on GamStop. Dive into the excitement of table games such as roulette, blackjack, and poker, or immerse yourself in the live dealer section for an authentic casino experience. Betzino ensures convenient transactions through a selection of trusted payment methods including VISA, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies, facilitating seamless deposits and withdrawals. Highlights: Stay Updated on Promotions via Social Media, ensuring you never miss out on exciting offers

Abundant Bonuses Available, providing continuous rewards and incentives for players

The Latest & Best Slots Available

7. Bofcasino - Best Pick For Ongoing Weekly Promotions The best choice for ongoing promotions is Bofcasino. Launched in 2024 under the Belize licence, this platform emerges as a haven for players seeking abundant bonuses and a diverse gaming experience. Players can look forward to a steady flow of rewards at this online casino, including a 150% welcome bonus up to £500 and various weekly bonuses. These bonuses include £200 bonuses every Monday and Wednesday on the first two deposits, a 30% deposit bonus with free spins on Tuesdays, and a 50% deposit bonus on Fridays. Additionally, bonuses are available every Thursday and through a weekend booster, ensuring excitement throughout the week. Players can explore a vast library of over 2000 slot titles, alongside nearly 50 live casino games encompassing roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and engaging game shows, providing ample entertainment options for all preferences. Bof Casino caters to both fiat and crypto users, supporting popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ether, alongside traditional payment methods like VISA, Mastercard, eZeeWallet, Apple Pay, and Revolut, ensuring seamless transactions for all players. Highlights: Abundant Weekly Bonuses, which provide continuous excitement and rewards for players

Extensive Range of Slots Not on GamStop, offering a diverse selection of gaming experiences

Comprehensive Responsible Gaming Section, promoting a safe and enjoyable gaming environment

8. Rollino - Best Pick for Cashback Bonuses If you’re looking for cashback bonuses, Rollino is a cracking platform to visit. Introduced in 2023, the platform presents an enticing opportunity for players seeking daily cashback rewards among non UK slot sites. With a remarkable 450% welcome bonus up to £6000 and the chance to earn a 10% daily casino cashback, Rollino promises continuous excitement and rewards. Players can explore a diverse selection of casino games, including slots, virtual games, and table games, alongside an assortment of 'lucky games' such as bingo, lotto, scratch cards, Plinko, and keno, ensuring a varied and thrilling gaming experience. Engage in live dealer games for an immersive casino atmosphere from the comfort of your home. Rollino does not yet support cryptocurrencies, but players can deposit via a range of e-wallets, along with traditional methods such as Mastercard and VISA. Highlights: Daily Cashback Rewards, providing ongoing incentives for players to enjoy their gaming experience

User-Friendly Site Design, offering a seamless and intuitive platform for navigation and gameplay

Wide Range of Ongoing Promotions, ensuring players have access to continuous rewards and bonuses.

9. Samiland - Massive Deposit Bonus up to £2500 Another non UK casino with a stunning welcome package is Samiland. Launched in 2024 under the jurisdiction of the Curacao Gaming Authority, this casino certainly stands out as one of the premier non UK casinos accepting UK players, boasting an enticing welcome bonus of 800% up to £2500 with a wagering requirement of just 30x, making it easily attainable for players. Players are assured to stay at the forefront of gaming excitement with Samiland's extensive non UK slot portfolio, regularly updated with the latest and hottest titles. With over 2500 slot games to choose from, players are spoiled for choice. Additionally, indulge in the immersive live casino experience, featuring traditional table games and engaging game show titles for added variety. Convenient transactions are facilitated through a variety of trusted payment methods including, Mastercard, VISA and cryptocurrencies, ensuring seamless deposits and withdrawals. Highlights: Fantastic matched deposit bonus as a welcome package

Huge Range of Slots, providing a diverse selection of gaming experiences to suit all preferences

Comprehensive FAQ Section, offering valuable information and support for players

10. 21bets - Best Choice for Live Spins on Non UK Slots Rounding out our list is 21bets. Established in 2024 under a Curacao licence, 21bets offers an enticing welcome bonus of 120% up to £600. Additionally, players can partake in the live spins tournaments for a chance to win a share of 5000 free spins, adding to the excitement. With all these free spins offered and tournaments, 21bets is one of, if not, the best non UK slot sites. With a vast library boasting over 5000 titles, 21bets ensures endless entertainment for players of all preferences. Explore the latest slots, instant win games, jackpots, live games, and original titles, providing a diverse and thrilling gaming experience. Experience smooth and hassle-free payments at 21bets, as they accept a wide range of payment methods such as credit/debit cards, Neteller, Skrill, and other e-payment options, subject to availability based on the player's location. Highlights: Loads of Chances to Win Free Spins, offering continuous opportunities for players to enhance their gaming experience

Latest Slots, ensuring access to the newest and most exciting titles in the gaming industry

Fast Payouts, providing swift and hassle-free withdrawals for players' convenience

Over 5000 games to play, guaranteeing a vast selection of entertainment options to suit every preference.

How We Picked The Best Non UK Casinos

To ensure you’re playing at the very best non UK casinos, we thoroughly go through dozens of non UK casino sites and consider certain factors. If a site doesn’t meet our criteria, it doesn’t make it onto our list. By thoroughly evaluating these factors, we can guide UK gamblers to non-UK casinos that offer a safe, enjoyable, and rewarding gaming experience for players. Here are some of the main things we look out for: Licensing and Regulation We prioritise casinos licensed by reputable regulatory bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, or the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. A casino's commitment to adhering to strict regulations indicates trustworthiness.

Reputation and Trustworthiness We assess the casino's reputation within the industry and among players. This includes checking reviews, forums, and watchdog sites for any complaints or issues regarding fairness, security, or payout practices. Game Selection The variety and quality of games offered are crucial. We look for a diverse range of slots, table games, live dealer options, and specialty games from renowned software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, and Evolution Gaming. Bonuses and Promotions Generous welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and loyalty programs can significantly enhance the player experience. We examine the terms and conditions of bonuses, including wagering requirements and withdrawal restrictions. Payment Methods A variety of secure and convenient banking options for deposits and withdrawals is essential. We consider factors such as processing times, fees, and available currencies.

Customer Support Efficient and responsive customer support available via multiple channels (live chat, email, phone) is vital. We test the support system to evaluate its effectiveness and professionalism. User Experience (UX) and Design An intuitive and visually appealing website or mobile app enhances the overall gaming experience. We assess factors such as site navigation, mobile compatibility, and the clarity of terms and conditions. Security and Fairness We make sure all the sites which make it onto our lists are fully licensed by a regulatory body outside the UK. We also verify that games use certified random number generators (RNGs) to ensure fairness. Responsible Gambling Measures Casinos that prioritise responsible gambling by offering tools for self-exclusion, deposit limits, and access to support organisations demonstrate a commitment to player welfare. Localization and Language Support Providing services in multiple languages and catering to players from various regions demonstrates inclusivity and accessibility.

Pros & Cons of Playing at a Non UK Casino

Playing at a non UK casino can offer unique advantages and disadvantages compared to UK-based casinos and those with a UKGC licence. Ultimately, whether the pros outweigh the cons of playing at a non-UK casino depends on individual preferences, risk tolerance, and priorities. Players should carefully consider these factors and conduct due diligence before deciding where to play. Pros Broader Game Selection: Non-UK casinos often have access to games from a wider range of software providers, offering players a more extensive selection of slots, table games, and live dealer options.

More Competitive Bonuses: Non-UK casinos may offer more competitive bonuses and promotions, including larger welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and loyalty rewards, due to less stringent regulatory requirements.

Access to Exclusive Titles: Some games and promotions may be exclusive to non-UK casinos, providing players with access to unique gaming experiences not available at UK-based sites.

Flexible Payment Options: Non-UK casinos may offer a broader range of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and credit cards, which can be advantageous for players seeking more flexibility in deposit and withdrawal options.

Cons Lack of UKGC Protection: Non-UK casinos are not regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), which means players may have less recourse in case of disputes or issues with the casino. This can pose a risk in terms of player protection and fair gaming practices.

Potential Legal and Financial Risks: Playing at non-UK casinos may expose players to legal and financial risks, particularly if the casino operates in jurisdictions with less robust regulations or oversight. There may be concerns regarding the safety and security of funds deposited at these casinos.

Limited Customer Support Hours: Non-UK casinos may have limited customer support hours or offer support in fewer languages, which can be inconvenient for players in different time zones or those who require assistance in their native language.

Currency Conversion Fees : Players may incur currency conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing funds at non-UK casinos, especially if the casino does not support their native currency. These fees can reduce the overall value of winnings.

Potential for Unreliable Operators: Some non-UK casinos may operate without proper licences or regulatory oversight, increasing the risk of encountering untrustworthy or fraudulent operators. Players should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before choosing a non-UK casino to ensure its legitimacy and reliability.

Alternative Gambling License for Non UK Regulated Casinos Accepting UK Players

Non-UK casinos are regulated by various licensing authorities depending on the jurisdiction in which they operate. These regulatory bodies enforce various rules and standards to ensure that non-UK casinos operate in a fair, transparent, and responsible manner. Casinos licensed by these authorities are typically required to undergo regular audits, maintain player funds in segregated accounts, and implement measures to prevent money laundering and underage gambling. Here are some of the most common licences and regulations governing non-UK casinos: Malta Gaming Authority (MGA): The Malta Gaming Authority is one of the most respected regulatory bodies in the online gambling industry. It oversees both land-based and online gambling activities in Malta. MGA-regulated casinos must adhere to strict standards regarding player protection, fair gaming, and responsible gambling practices.

Gibraltar Regulatory Authority: The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority regulates gambling activities in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory. Casinos licensed by the GRA must comply with stringent regulations to ensure player safety and fair play.

Curacao eGaming: The Curacao eGaming Licensing Authority is one of the oldest and most established online gambling regulators. It offers licences to a wide range of online casinos and gambling operators. While Curacao-licensed casinos provide some level of regulation, the oversight may not be as stringent as other jurisdictions.

Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission: The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission regulates gambling activities on the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown dependency. It licences and oversees online gambling operators to ensure compliance with strict regulations.

Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC): The Alderney Gambling Control Commission regulates gambling activities in Alderney, a British Crown dependency. AGCC-licensed casinos must adhere to high standards of player protection, fairness, and responsible gambling.

Kahnawake Gaming Commission:The Kahnawake Gaming Commission regulates and licences online gambling operators based in the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake, Canada. It sets standards for fair gaming and player protection, although its regulations may not be as stringent as other jurisdictions.

Casino Game Available at Non UK Casinos

There are some casino games that you might find at non-UK casinos which are not commonly available at UK-based casinos. The availability of certain games can vary depending on licensing agreements, software providers, and regulatory differences between jurisdictions. Crypto Casino Games As UK-licensed platforms do not support cryptocurrencies, there is a whole category of games not available on UK casinos which are playable at non UK online casino sites. From the allure of Crypto Slots, where players can spin the reels using Bitcoin or other supported cryptocurrencies, to the strategic thrills of Crypto Table Games like blackjack and roulette, each offering unique variations and features designed to cater to crypto enthusiasts. Crypto Dice games provide simplicity and transparency, allowing players to bet on dice roll outcomes with provably fair mechanisms. Additionally, some crypto casinos host Crypto Lottery and Raffles, allowing players to participate using cryptocurrencies for a chance to win prizes, with transparent drawing mechanisms powered by blockchain technology ensuring fairness and randomness throughout. Progressive Jackpot Slots While some progressive jackpot slots are available at both UK and non-UK casinos, there may be certain games with large progressive jackpots that are exclusive to non-UK casinos due to licensing agreements or regional restrictions. Specific Slot Titles Certain slot titles may be exclusive to non-UK casinos or may be released earlier in non-UK markets before becoming available in the UK. This can be due to various factors, including agreements between game developers and casino operators. Live Dealer Games While UK-based casinos offer a wide range of live dealer games, there may be certain variations or niche games that are more commonly found at non-UK casinos. These could include games with unique features, different rule sets, or themes tailored to specific markets. Lottery and Instant Win Games Non-UK casinos may offer a selection of lottery-style games and instant win titles that are not typically found at UK-based casinos. These games often provide quick and easy gameplay with the chance to win instant prizes.

Payment Methods Available at Non UK Casinos

Non-UK casinos strive to provide a diverse selection of payment methods to cater to the preferences and needs of their players, ensuring seamless and secure transactions for depositing and withdrawing funds. They also include methods that are banned or not regulated by the UKGC, like credit cards and cryptocurrencies. Credit Cards Unlike UK-regulated casinos, Credit cards are widely accepted at non-UK casinos, allowing players to make deposits and withdrawals using cards issued by major providers such as Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro. E-Wallets E-wallets are popular payment methods at non-UK casinos due to their convenience, speed, and security. Leading e-wallet providers like PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and Payz allow players to deposit and withdraw funds instantly, with added layers of encryption and fraud protection. Prepaid Cards Prepaid cards like Paysafecard are convenient payment options for players who prefer not to use traditional banking methods or e-wallets. These cards can be purchased at retail outlets and loaded with funds, which can then be used to make deposits at non-UK casinos without the need to disclose personal banking information. However, prepaid cards typically cannot be used for withdrawals, so players may need to select an alternative method for cashing out winnings. Cryptocurrencies Some non-UK casinos accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others as payment methods. Crypto transactions offer fast processing times, enhanced security through blockchain technology, and greater anonymity for players. Crypto isn’t accepted at UK-regulated casinos due to tax issues. Mobile Payment Services Mobile payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay are increasingly being accepted at non-UK casinos, allowing players to make deposits using their mobile devices quickly and securely. These services are convenient for players who prefer to manage their transactions on the go and may offer additional security features such as fingerprint or facial recognition authentication. Alternative Payment Methods Non-UK casinos may also offer a range of alternative payment methods specific to certain regions or markets, such as local bank transfer options, electronic checks (e-checks), or payment vouchers.

Final Thoughts on Playing at a Non UK Casino Sites

Whether you want to be able to use crypto as a casino payment or looking for the best casinos not on Gamstop UK, there are many reasons for playing at a non UK casino. It's crucial to understand that the absence of a UKGC licence does not inherently indicate a lack of trustworthiness or accessibility for players from the UK. This led us to compile a list of the best non-UK casino sites, which are all completely safe to play. Instant Casino comes out on top as the best non UK casino.

Frequently Asked Questions About A Non UK Casino

What is the Best Non UK Casino? In our opinion, Instant Casino is the best. Is it Safe to Play at a Non UK Casino? Playing at a non-UK casino carries risks due to the potential lack of regulation and consumer protections. Players should verify the casino's licensing, reputation, and adherence to responsible gaming practices before engaging to ensure safety and fair play. All the casinos that appear in our lists are 100% trusted non UK casino sites. Are Non UK Casinos Legal in the UK? Non-UK casinos can legally operate in the UK if they obtain a licence from a recognized gambling authority. However, players should ensure legality by checking if the casino holds appropriate licences and complies with UK gambling regulations.