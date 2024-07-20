Tupac Murder Suspect Worked Undercover With the Police to Implicate Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Rapper's Death: Report

The court papers detail how Keefe, known as Duane Davis, became an informant after getting caught "trafficking a large amount of drugs" by the task force.

Despite denying involvement in Biggie Smalls' murder, Keefe provided a recorded confession to the police about how he and his gang killed Tupac in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

Keefe claimed that Diddy offered him a million dollars for Tupac's murder, which was reportedly paid to a gangster named Eric "Zip" Martin.

Prosecutors allege that Keefe even flew to New York in 2009 to corroborate the conspiracy to kill Tupac.