Meghan Markle Plots to Unleash ‘Ultimate Weapon’ Against Princess Kate and King Charles, Says Royal Biographer

Royal expert Tom Bower suggested that Markle, who he referred to as an "agent of poison", is planning to unleash her "ultimate weapon" against the royal family.

In a recent interview, Bower expressed his concerns about the Sussexes, noting a perceived decline in their future prospects.

Despite recent controversies surrounding Harry and Meghan, including their Netflix documentary and explosive interviews, Bower believes Markle's silence could be the "calm before the storm."