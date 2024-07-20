Meghan Markle Plots to Unleash ‘Ultimate Weapon’ Against Princess Kate and King Charles, Says Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle is allegedly scheming behind the scenes, waiting to "drop another bomb" to hurt Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles after her and Prince Harry's "Faux Royal Tour."
Royal expert Tom Bower suggested that Markle, who he referred to as an "agent of poison", is planning to unleash her "ultimate weapon" against the royal family.
In a recent interview, Bower expressed his concerns about the Sussexes, noting a perceived decline in their future prospects.
Despite recent controversies surrounding Harry and Meghan, including their Netflix documentary and explosive interviews, Bower believes Markle's silence could be the "calm before the storm."
"The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim, I think they're on a permanent decline," Bower revealed.
"But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb," he continued. "We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning, she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies."
The Royal expert claims Markle wants a sensational headline to use as an "ultimate weapon" she can deploy.
Bower also shed light on the Sussexes' visit to Nigeria, described as a "faux royal tour."
During their time in Africa, Meghan and Harry engaged with local communities and officials with the goal of garnering support for hosting the Invictus Games in 2029.
Following the success of this visit, talks of potential future "fake royal tours" emerged.
Amidst the drama surrounding Meghan's alleged schemes, shocking health revelations within the Royal Family came to light.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles faced health difficulties, including a cancer diagnosis following a prostate surgery.
Despite these challenges, the King has demonstrated resilience by enthusiastically resuming his public duties, which is evident in recent appearances at official events.
Princess Kate also currently faces some serious health struggles, including major surgery and preventative chemotherapy, which have kept her out of the public eye. However, her determination and courage have been evident in her return to public appearances alongside King Charles.
The Princess of Wales received a round of applause for her presence at a number of major events, such as the men's Wimbledon Grand Slam final and the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
The Sun provided quotes and sources used in this article.