REVEALED: ‘Evil’ Would-Be Donald Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Visited Shooting Range Days Before the Pennsylvania Shooting

A shooting practice classmate says he fears Crooks might have been “pushed over the edge” listening to the right-wing instructor ranting about how Trump was the best man for the White House.

Bill Jenkins, who has spoken to the FBI, told outlets: “I was sitting next to evil. I haven’t been able to sleep thinking about it.”

Crooks allegedly showed off his skills during a training course where he blew a large hole in a shooting target with a volley of precision rounds using his weapon.

The shooter raised concerns among a number of those who encountered him leading up to the Pennsylvania Trump rally.

Jenkins mentioned that during a political conversation with others at the range, Crooks remained reticent, possibly indicating his internal dissatisfaction with the conversation's content.