REVEALED: ‘Evil’ Would-Be Donald Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Visited Shooting Range Days Before the Pennsylvania Shooting
Former President Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, allegedly went to a shooting range to hone his firearm skills days before the infamous shooting in Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A shooting practice classmate says he fears Crooks might have been “pushed over the edge” listening to the right-wing instructor ranting about how Trump was the best man for the White House.
Bill Jenkins, who has spoken to the FBI, told outlets: “I was sitting next to evil. I haven’t been able to sleep thinking about it.”
Crooks allegedly showed off his skills during a training course where he blew a large hole in a shooting target with a volley of precision rounds using his weapon.
The shooter raised concerns among a number of those who encountered him leading up to the Pennsylvania Trump rally.
Jenkins mentioned that during a political conversation with others at the range, Crooks remained reticent, possibly indicating his internal dissatisfaction with the conversation's content.
The incident took place as Trump addressed a crowd, and Crooks, armed with an AR rifle, fired multiple shots from a nearby building.
While the former president narrowly escaped death, one rally attendee lost their life, and two others were critically injured. Following the attack, Secret Service snipers took down Crooks with a single shot from another nearby building, prompting a comprehensive security review.
- Dr. Fauci Mocks Former President Donald Trump's Injuries After Assassination Attempt, Refers to It as a 'Superficial Wound'
- Royals Rocked: Trump Shooter Researched and Stored Snaps of Kate Middleton as He ‘Scoped Her Out’ Before Rally Shooting
- Trump Links To Crowdstrike Exposed: Why Ex-Prez Spoke to Ukraine About Russia-Probing Company Behind Global Computing Outage
Despite continued investigations by the FBI, Crooks' motives remain largely unknown. His membership in a local gun club, possession of numerous firearms at home, and online searches for political figures raise questions about his motivations.
While Crooks' acquaintances describe him as introverted and a victim of bullying in the past, no definitive clues have emerged to fully comprehend his decision to target Trump.
Computer programmer Bill, who lives in Pennsylvania, said he has struggled sleeping since discovering he had met the shooter.
He said: “This guy killed a man with a wife and kids and almost plunged the country into chaos by killing Donald Trump.”
Bill and Crooks had signed up for the “intermediate handgun-pistol 2” class at Keystone Shooting Centre in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, on June 22.
The range is a 50-minute drive from Crooks’ home in Bethel Park. Crooks' motive remains a mystery as the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.
