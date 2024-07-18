LINE OF FIRE: Donald Trump Shooter ‘Scoped Out’ Royal Family Member and Wanted to Wipe Out Prez, Attorney-General AND FBI Director

The would-be assassin had recorded the dates of the current Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention, scheduled to take place from Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Crooks also spent time looking online at Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and even ‘scoped out’ an unnamed member of the Royal family, the FBI revealed.

While there has not yet been any further information on the Royal targeted, as Radar previously reported, King Charles sent a private message to Trump following the assassination attempt.