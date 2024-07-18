LINE OF FIRE: Donald Trump Shooter ‘Scoped Out’ Royal Family Member and Wanted to Wipe Out Prez, Attorney-General AND FBI Director
Thomas Matthew Crooks appeared to have had multiple murders on his mind.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally also researched other high-profile targets. FBI investigators accessed Crooks’ cellphone and computer and discovered he had images of both Trump and President Joe Biden on his devices.
The would-be assassin had recorded the dates of the current Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention, scheduled to take place from Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.
Crooks also spent time looking online at Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and even ‘scoped out’ an unnamed member of the Royal family, the FBI revealed.
While there has not yet been any further information on the Royal targeted, as Radar previously reported, King Charles sent a private message to Trump following the assassination attempt.
According to a report, Charles' correspondence with Trump will remain private, but his sentiments paralleled British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer— who was "appalled" by the ordeal.
While investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the assassination attempt, Crooks was caught on video lurking in the background of the rally at least an hour before he shot at the former president.
The footage was recorded by an event attendee and showed a man matching Crooks' description pacing the perimeter near the building he later climbed to fire at Trump.
Investigators also managed to piece together Crooks’ final moments. He was found with a remote-control detonator in his pocket and reportedly locked eyes with a Secret Service sniper through his rangefinder just before his death.
According to John Miller, CNN's Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst, there was an "eerie moment" before Crooks opened fire in which he was using the rangefinder to locate law enforcement counter snipers, who recalled the shooter "looking at us looking at him".
