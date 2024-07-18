HOUSE OF HORRORS: Decomposing Body of 9-Year-Old Arizona Boy Dead for Days Found on Couch

Law enforcement officials in Arizona say a man has been arrested after his son’s decomposing body was found on a couch inside their trash and insect-filled home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the residence in Tucson for a rescue follow-up around 5:15 p.m. on July 14, and found the 9-year-old boy dead inside, Front Page Detectives reported.