SHOWDOWN: Tucker Carlson Runs Into Rupert Murdoch at RNC — First Encounter Since Mogul, 93, Fired His $20 Million Star From FOX News

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News snapped a photo of the showdown in the lobby of a hotel near the RNC in Milwaukee, writing: “Rupert Murdoch, just feet from Tucker (on the right), was immediately surrounded by his entourage, per a witness. Tucker walked by with a smile, per the witness.”

Carlson – who once drew in a hefty salary of over $20 million a year at Fox News – reportedly arrived for breakfast just as Murdoch was making his way to the elevator. They didn't interact, and one source claimed Murdoch didn't even see Carlson.

A source in the room told Mediaite: “One man in Carlson’s entourage – seen in the photo immediately to the right of him with a beard and a blazer – was sitting in the lobby having breakfast when Murdoch walked in.”

The source added: “The man got on the phone when he did, then dashed out of the lobby and returned with Carlson as Murdoch was leaving.”