KAMALA MAKES MOVE: Veep’s Advisors ‘STRAIGHT UP’ Tell Biden ‘IT’S TIME TO PASS THE BUCK’, Ex-Navy Intelligence Officer Claims

Although Biden has steadfastly refused all calls to drop out of the race in the wake of his recent debate debacle, he is said to be growing “more receptive” to the idea of withdrawing.

One senior advisor told CNN: “He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly. He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win? It’s still unclear where he’s going to land but seems to be listening.”

The shift comes after shocking votes of no confidence from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, two of the most high-profile and influential Democrats in the party.