KAMALA MAKES MOVE: Veep’s Advisors ‘STRAIGHT UP’ Tell Biden ‘IT’S TIME TO PASS THE BUCK’, Ex-Navy Intelligence Officer Claims

Kamala Harris is reportedly making her move as more top Dems lose their faith in Joe Biden.

By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Kamala Harris wants her day in the sun.

The veep is reportedly making her move as more and more top Dems lose their faith in doddery old Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ex-U.S. Navy intelligence officer and right-wing politico Jack Posobiec claimed on X: “Massive drama right now in WH, Kamala advisors straight up telling Biden advisors it’s time to pass the buck, exact words used, per WH official. This is the first direct, open confrontation at the senior level.”

Although the stubborn candidate hasn’t given any public indication of changing his mind about running, he is said to be at least “willing to listen”.

Although Biden has steadfastly refused all calls to drop out of the race in the wake of his recent debate debacle, he is said to be growing “more receptive” to the idea of withdrawing.

One senior advisor told CNN: “He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly. He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win? It’s still unclear where he’s going to land but seems to be listening.”

The shift comes after shocking votes of no confidence from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, two of the most high-profile and influential Democrats in the party.

Although other names like California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have also been floated as potential last-minute replacements for Biden, many have pinned their hopes on the vice president.

According to a new Economist/YouGov survey released Thursday, per the Hill, 79% of Democrats would support Harris as the party’s nominee in November if Biden chose to step aside.

In a recent op-ed for Newsweek, former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan wrote: “After deep reflection over these past few days, I strongly believe that our best path forward is Kamala Harris.”

Other polls, however, haven't been quite so favorable for Harris.

Research carried out by the analytics company BlueLabs on Tuesday found that other potential candidates like Whitmer, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro all outperformed Harris in the battleground states Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The study said in its findings: "Voters are looking for a fresh face. Those more closely tied to the current administration perform relatively worse than other tested candidates."

