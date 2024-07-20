Madonna’s Son ‘Scavenging’ for Food and Broke Despite Mom’s $850M Fortune — After Moving out of her New York Mansion

In a previous appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Madonna effusively praised David's talents, emphasizing his eye for fashion, sense of humor, and athleticism.

Their close bond was evident as Madonna recounted how David and his siblings supported her during a health crisis last year, underlining the deep connection within their family.

Last year, the singer notably faced a "near death" health scare caused by a bacterial infection.

"On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour, I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey, each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage," she shared on Instagram.

"Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a two-month break waiting for me to recover from a near-death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me," the Vogue singer continued. "Their enthusiasm kept me Going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night. !! I am so very proud of all of them."

"I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you who to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them."