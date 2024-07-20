Christina Aguilera Drops 40 Lbs in Dramatic Weight Loss as Fans Question ‘How Did She Do It?’
Pop star Christina Aguilera has left fans in awe after unveiling her 40-pound weight loss in a recent photoshoot shared on her Instagram account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aguilera, known for hits like Beautiful and Genie In A Bottle, took to social media to showcase her slimmer figure, catching the attention of fans worldwide.
In partnership with Playground's Catherine Magee and Sandy Vukovic, Christina introduced the Dirrty Talk Intimacy Essentials Set, inspired by her iconic single Dirrty.
The Instagram photos captured Aguilera in a pink dress and stilettos, highlighting her slim frame and toned waist.
The songstress's declaration of the Dirrty Talk Intimacy Essentials Set's launch garnered significant interest from her devoted fans and followers. The product, priced at $69, is advertised alongside other personal lubricants and intimacy oils, adding to Playground's growing collection of wellness products.
- 'I See What Side She’s On': Christina Aguilera Faces Backlash for Performing at Russian Billionaire's Lavish Birthday Bash
- Ain’t No Other Man? 6 Men Christina Aguilera Dated or Had a Rumored Fling With
- Christina Aguilera Wants Fiancé of 14 Years to Sign 'Airtight' Prenup to Protect Her $160 Million Fortune: Report
As supporters marveled at Christina's transformation, many expressed their admiration for her dedication to health, wellness and entrepreneurial ventures.
One fan commented: "How did she lose [so] much weight???"
Another wrote: "I want to be hot like Xtina."
Some fans were less enthusiastic over the singer's weight loss reveal. One user asked: "What happened to all that nice weight she had? She used to have beautiful curves."
Another shared their theory: "Starts with an O end with zempic," referring to Ozempic, the diabetes medicine popularly used for weight loss.
Despite some skeptics, loyal followers defended the star amid discussions surrounding her evolving appearance and ongoing music career.
Christina hasn't commented on her recent weight loss yet but has addressed the media's obsession with her body several times over the years.
“I’ve been through highs, I’ve been through my lows," Christina told Marie Claire in 2012, as reported by Life & Style.
"I've been through the gamut of all things in this business," she added. "Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Christina Aguilera's musical legacy continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Her recent studio album, Aguilera, received acclaim upon its release on May 31, 2022.