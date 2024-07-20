Christina Aguilera Drops 40 Lbs in Dramatic Weight Loss as Fans Question ‘How Did She Do It?’

As supporters marveled at Christina's transformation, many expressed their admiration for her dedication to health, wellness and entrepreneurial ventures.

One fan commented: "How did she lose [so] much weight???"

Another wrote: "I want to be hot like Xtina."

Some fans were less enthusiastic over the singer's weight loss reveal. One user asked: "What happened to all that nice weight she had? She used to have beautiful curves."

Another shared their theory: "Starts with an O end with zempic," referring to Ozempic, the diabetes medicine popularly used for weight loss.

Despite some skeptics, loyal followers defended the star amid discussions surrounding her evolving appearance and ongoing music career.