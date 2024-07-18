OZEMPIC BARBIE?: 'Euphoria' Actress Unveils VERY Slimmed Down Version of Former Self

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira appears to have jumped on the Ozempic train, as social media pictures she posted reveal a decidedly slimmed-down physique, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old actress and model uploaded the snaps of herself in a garden wearing a figure-hugging dark brown maxi dress accessorized with a peek-a-boo black lace bra. She simply captioned the post: “So quirky vibes.”

Ferreira made no mention of how or why she had gone down a couple of dress sizes, but her followers were quick to insinuate that she may have been taking the miracle weight-loss drug.