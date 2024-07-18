Your tip
OZEMPIC BARBIE?: 'Euphoria' Actress Unveils VERY Slimmed Down Version of Former Self

Images of Barbie Ferreira
Source: @barbieferreira/Instagram

Barbie Ferreira reveals her dramatic weight loss in sultry Instagram snaps.

By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira appears to have jumped on the Ozempic train, as social media pictures she posted reveal a decidedly slimmed-down physique, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old actress and model uploaded the snaps of herself in a garden wearing a figure-hugging dark brown maxi dress accessorized with a peek-a-boo black lace bra. She simply captioned the post: “So quirky vibes.”

Ferreira made no mention of how or why she had gone down a couple of dress sizes, but her followers were quick to insinuate that she may have been taking the miracle weight-loss drug.

Photo of Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira.
Source: MEGA

Ferreira has gone down several dress sizes in recent months.

Ozempic, which is supposed to be used to help with diabetes complications, is nonetheless a hit with Hollywood celebs, allowing people to drop vast amounts of weight in very short periods of time.

“Ozempic has claimed another angel,” one poster wrote, while others declared: “Ozempic baddie!” and “Ozempic Queen!” and “Rich ppl have ozempic and we have body positivity”.

However, plenty of fans defended her. One stated: “Ya'll are way too comfortable commenting on people’s bodies. There’s nothing wrong with losing or gaining weight.”

Another pointed out: “Reminder that u can lose weight drastically quickly for a million reasons as a woman.”

Nonetheless, Ozempic continues to remain a controversial issue, with Sharon Osbourne confessing last year that she often went three days without eating after unveiling her drastic 42-pound weight loss from Ozempic.

Earlier this year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick allegedly decided to seek help for his Ozempic use after fans were worried about his health over his dramatic weight loss.

Photo of Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Last year Sharon Osbourne admitted to rapidly losing 42 pounds on Ozempic.

Ferreira did not respond to the comments about her taking Ozempic, but, in a wide-ranging interview with Cosmopolitan four years ago, she said: “As an elder Gen Z…We were the guinea pigs of the internet… That had to do something to my brain..I got crippling anxiety. A lot of depression issues, eating issues, paranoias, and just weird things that I’m one thousand percent certain are from the internet.”

Ferreira — who played Kat Hernandez on Zendaya-led HBO show — left after Season 2.

While she did not give an official reason for her departure, many believed it was due to her alleged conflict with the show’s producer Sam Levinson.

