Treachery: ‘Angry and Betrayed’ Joe Biden is ‘Seething’ at Nancy Pelosi Coup Amid Fresh Wave of Democratic Defections
President Joe Biden is reportedly "seething" at Rep. Nancy Pelosi as key figures within the Democratic Party urge him to consider dropping out of the 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins revealed that President Biden is disheartened by the lack of support from his long-time ally, Nancy Pelosi, during this tumultuous period.
With only a little more than three months remaining until the election, calls for Biden to step aside are growing louder within the party.
This comes amidst concerns about his ability to secure victory in the upcoming November elections and lead the nation effectively.
Reports disclosed Pelosi's openness to an open convention should President Biden choose not to run for reelection.
During a meeting with California Democrats, Pelosi emphasized the significance of a transparent selection process for the party's next nominee in case Biden decides to withdraw.
The objective is to prevent the perception of a predetermined nomination for Vice President Kamala Harris, as revealed by sources privy to the discussion.
Adding to the pressure on President Biden, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, another close ally of Pelosi, publicly urged Biden to exit the race, citing concerns about his likelihood of defeating Trump.
She wrote: “Simply put, your candidacy is on a trajectory to lose the White House and potentially impact crucial House and Senate races down ballot.”
The growing chorus within the Democratic Party is causing distress for Biden as he grapples not only with the present calls to reconsider his candidacy but also with his health struggles related to COVID-19.
Despite the mounting pressure to drop out, Biden's campaign remains firm in its stance that the president is committed to staying in the race.
Campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon reiterated Biden's determination to defeat Trump. She told the hosts of Morning Joe: "Absolutely the president’s in this race. You heard him say that time and time again, and I think we saw on display last night exactly why."
