‘It Was a Mistake to Cast Her in Primetime’: Fresh CNN Turmoil as Network Brass Turn Against ‘Inexperienced’ Primestar Kaitlan Collins: ‘Too Green for the Role’
There is fresh turmoil at CNN after the network’s top brass reportedly turned against primetime star Kaitlan Collins just six weeks into her new 9 PM program, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the already struggling network continues to reel from Chris Licht’s departure from CNN in June, the network’s newest bosses reportedly questioned why Licht promoted Collins to the coveted 9 PM primetime timeslot.
Other CNN insiders reportedly questioned how long Collins can remain in the 9 PM timeslot – particularly as the 31-year-old fledging star still struggles to grow her audience nearly two months into the new role.
“Kaitlin Collins will go down as Chris Licht’s original sin,” one veteran news source told Puck on Sunday. “She was the perfect high-visibility White House Correspondent for the Trump years and a rare American in coastal network media.”
“She is blameless. She was in the perfect job for her,” the industry insider added before pointing out how Licht was always “unable to recognize when an employee is doing what they were meant to do.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Licht promoted Collins from CNN This Morning to The Source on June 5.
Collins’ promotion came shortly after the 31-year-old journalist moderated CNN's presidential town hall with former President Donald Trump in May, and some CNN staffers were allegedly left “pea green with jealousy” over Collins’ sudden promotion.
Meanwhile, Licht was fired from CNN on June 7 – just two days after Collins’ new 9 PM program launched.
Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling, and David Leavy took over for Licht in a “four-pronged leadership structure” until a permanent replacement for the ex-CNN CEO is found.
“There’s a clash of philosophies about what makes for good television,” another CNN source spilled. “In Virginia’s opinion, it’s all about ‘breaking news,’ which is obviously one aspect of it.”
“But there are others: personality, performance, range,” the source continued. “When there’s no final decision maker, it’s inevitable that there will be confusion.”
It is currently unclear what Collins’ fate will be now that Licht is gone from the network, but CNN’s new leadership is reportedly unhappy with Collins and The Source’s ratings.
Puck reported that The Source “has shown little substantive growth” since its inception in early June and that Collins “draws roughly a third of the audience that Rachel Maddow and Alex Wagner average on MSNBC.”
Also shocking was the outlet’s report that Collins only draws a “quarter of the audience Sean Hannity draws on Fox News.”
“Unsurprisingly, Moseley is a Kaitlan champion,” Puck reported on Sunday.
“Entelis believes the anchor is still too green for the role, and that it was a mistake to cast her in primetime without giving her adequate preparation,” the outlet added.