There is fresh turmoil at CNN after the network’s top brass reportedly turned against primetime star Kaitlan Collins just six weeks into her new 9 PM program, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as the already struggling network continues to reel from Chris Licht’s departure from CNN in June, the network’s newest bosses reportedly questioned why Licht promoted Collins to the coveted 9 PM primetime timeslot.