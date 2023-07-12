Kaitlan Collins' CNN Debut Tanks in Ratings: 'The Source' Lost to Repeats of 'Golden Girls', 'South Park', 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends'

Licht was fired as CEO of CNN in June after just 13 months at the network in a swift decision made by Discovery chief David Zaslav.

"This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation, and Chris poured his heart and soul into it," Zaslav wrote in his message to staff. "He has a deep love for journalism and this business and that has been evident throughout his tenure. Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped — and ultimately that's on me."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.