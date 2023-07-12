Kaitlan Collins' CNN Debut Tanks in Ratings: 'The Source' Lost to Repeats of 'Golden Girls', 'South Park', 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends'
"The Source With Kaitlan Collins" premiered as CNN's second-most watched primetime show on Monday, but still pulled in less viewership than sitcom repeats.
RadarOnline.com has learned Collins garnered 540,000 viewers and 83,000 with the coveted A25-54 demographic at 9 PM/ET, finishing last in cable news across the board at this hour.
Nielsen ratings showed that "The Source" lost to repeats of sitcoms and popular animated series including "Golden Girls," "SpongeBob Squarepants," "South Park," "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Modern Family."
Although Collins' show pulled in its fair share of viewers, this marked the lowest-rated Monday her struggling network has had at 9 PM/ET with A25-54 since January.
CNN's rivals drew in higher primetime ratings. MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" had 2.41 million total viewers and Fox News' "Hannity" brought in 1.95 million total viewers.
Collins got her primetime start a few weeks ago, having hosted the 9 PM hour since June 5 after being promoted by former network head Chris Licht following her "masterful performance" while moderating a town hall with former president Donald Trump.
"Her new program, officially launching later this summer, Kaitlan will showcase why she's one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game," Licht said in a memo.
"She is a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable," he raved. "She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers — and as everyone who's worked with her knows — breaks a lot of news."
Licht was fired as CEO of CNN in June after just 13 months at the network in a swift decision made by Discovery chief David Zaslav.
"This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation, and Chris poured his heart and soul into it," Zaslav wrote in his message to staff. "He has a deep love for journalism and this business and that has been evident throughout his tenure. Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped — and ultimately that's on me."
RadarOnline.com has since exclusively learned that a few power players are stepping up in the interim.
"Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Erin Burnett have formed an alliance and are now running CNN," an insider said. "With the search to find a new boss in the very early stages, they have all jumped in together to fill the power vacuum."