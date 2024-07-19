NEW EVIDENCE: Tupac Murder Prosecutors Say Long-Buried Hotel Reservation Places ‘Keefe D’ in Las Vegas

Prosecutors claim to have evidence that places Duane "Keefe D" Davis in Las Vegas at the time of late rapper Tupac Shakur's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

61-year-old Davis has been accused of orchestrating Tupac's 1996 murder and has publicly admitted to sitting in the front passenger seat of the car that pulled up next to the rapper's vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip moments before the shooting occurred.