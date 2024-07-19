NEW EVIDENCE: Tupac Murder Prosecutors Say Long-Buried Hotel Reservation Places ‘Keefe D’ in Las Vegas
Prosecutors claim to have evidence that places Duane "Keefe D" Davis in Las Vegas at the time of late rapper Tupac Shakur's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
61-year-old Davis has been accused of orchestrating Tupac's 1996 murder and has publicly admitted to sitting in the front passenger seat of the car that pulled up next to the rapper's vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip moments before the shooting occurred.
Davis has remained in custody on $750,000 bail since he was arrested in connection to Tupac's murder in September 2023. In June, another man posted Davis' bond; however, a judge denied his request to be released before trial, citing concerns that the bond was a "de facto contract for future interviews", according to local news.
Davis' attorney, Carl Arnold, previously told the outlet his client made false public statements about Tupac's murder and should not be taken seriously.
On Thursday, July 18, prosecutors filed new evidence that revealed Davis' wife made a hotel reservation in Sin City in her name when the murder occurred.
The shocking development comes after Davis' lawyers alleged there was no proof that he was in the city where the rapper was killed.
Back in 2009, during the LAPD's investigation of rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace's 1997 murder, Davis was offered a proffer, which he reportedly believed granted him immunity in Tupac's case. Prosecutors stated Davis then became a confidential informant for a task force investigating Wallace's murder.
On Davis' involvement, prosecutors said: "[Davis] denied any involvement in that murder, however, volunteered his knowledge about the murder of Tupac Shakur."
"Thereafter, on Dec. 18, 2008, he provided a recorded version of events similar to his other re-countings of the murder, all of which was consistent with the known evidence from the early investigation."
Prosecutors additionally said Davis provided a Las Vegas Metro Police Department homicide detective a statement in 2009, in which he "attempted to elude responsibility for the murder of Shakur".
Prosecutors noted Davis also stated in the interview that he was in Las Vegas at the time of the murder for the Mike Tyson fight.
As previously reported, hours before the rapper's murder, Tupac's group allegedly had an altercation with Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, who was also a rival gang member. Davis allegedly confessed to securing the firearm his nephew used to shoot Tupac.