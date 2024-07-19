Your tip
SPACEY BACKED: Kevin ‘Shunned More in Hollywood for Being Gay Than for Sex Assault Scandals’ – Says His Pal Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone says Kevin Spacey is being ostracized in Hollywood for being gay more than for his sexual assault accusations.

By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Sharon Stone has come out swinging to defend disgraced sex pest Kevin Spacey — even though tons of Tinseltown types are shunning him like the plague!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Basic Instinct beauty, 66, claims Spacey has been ostracized more for being gay than for the sexual assault allegations that torpedoed The Usual Suspects star’s Oscar-winning career.

Sharon Stone says it's because Spacey offended men in Hollywood that he's been shunned.

Stone revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter,”

She continued: “But there’s so much hatred for him because, in his case, it was man-on-man. That’s why he’s not allowed to come back. Because he offended men!”

While Spacey, 65, saw his A-list status crumble after more than 20 men came forward claiming he forced himself on them, Stone said after “losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back”.

“Can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men’s genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me!”

Kevin Spacey has several sexual assault allegations against him.

As RadarOnline previously reported, Spacey confessed his finances had been drained attempting to fight the wave of sexual assault allegations against him.

The embattled actor sat down with British TV host Piers Morgan for an emotional interview in June, seven years after he was brought down by the #MeToo movement, and a little more than a month after a multitude of fresh sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him.

Among the bombshell revelations from their conversation was Spacey's confession his ongoing legal troubles had cost him his home in Maryland. The actor said he bought the Baltimore property in 2012, when production began on House of Cards.

The home was nearby filming locations for the Netflix series.

Spacey claimed he lost his home to foreclosure due to piling legal fees.

When Morgan asked, "Where do you live now?" Spacey hung his head and appeared to weep. After a pause, he answered, "Well, it's funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction."

In May, Spacey also appeared on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show.

According to the disgraced American Beauty actor, he already “paid the price” for “whatever mistakes” and “whatever choices [he] made that weren’t the best.”

Spacey also acknowledged that he was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood for “seven years” due to the allegations against him.

Kevin Spacey returned to television this week to discuss the #MeToo movement and the myriad of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Baby Driver actor told Cuomo: "I’m trying to show that I’ve listened, I’ve learned, I’ve got the memo. I’m not going to behave in any way in the future that is questionable.”

“I’ve tried to spend these past seven years going into myself asking a lot of questions and listening, having conversations with people that I felt I owed amends to and that at a certain point, I just want to get back to work.”

