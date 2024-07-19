SPACEY BACKED: Kevin ‘Shunned More in Hollywood for Being Gay Than for Sex Assault Scandals’ – Says His Pal Sharon Stone

Stone revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter,”

She continued: “But there’s so much hatred for him because, in his case, it was man-on-man. That’s why he’s not allowed to come back. Because he offended men!”

While Spacey, 65, saw his A-list status crumble after more than 20 men came forward claiming he forced himself on them, Stone said after “losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back”.

“Can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men’s genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me!”