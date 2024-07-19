HIGH MAINTENANCE! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Splashing $100K A Day to Keep Romance Alive
He’s So High School but she’s so high maintenance!
Taylor Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce are spending over $100k a day to keep their romance alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the pop princess, 34, jet sets around the globe as part of her smash hit Eras tour, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, also 34, has been pulling out all the stops to be there for her, and it’s costing a pretty penny.
A source told In Touch: “Taylor and Travis have become international jet-setters during this tour, and their extravagant spending is off the charts! Between multiple bodyguards, private jets, deluxe hotel rooms, plus the romantic gestures they’re both known for, it’s not unusual for them to spend $100,000 a day on their relationship!”
Having a private jet, the source added, means Swift “doesn’t have to go through airports or deal with customs”.
Swift’s plane costs approximately $14,500 per day but that’s chump change for the multi-Grammy award winner, who is currently worth about $1.3 billion. Kelce’s worth is listed at $70 million.
Both have plenty of money to spend on their romance and neither is holding back, the source reveals.
The insider said: “They love to spoil each other. Travis sends her flowers all the time –once 11 times in a single day–and has been known to spend more than $2,000 on arrangements. And on Valentine’s Day, he spent about $16,000 on her!”
Those eye-watering figures multiply when they spend time together, too, as they pull out all the stops.
Shared the tipster: “Their hotel suites can cost up to $22,000 a night,” adding that Swift reportedly stayed in the Royal Suite at London’s Savoy Hotel while she was there.
“And she often rents out entire restaurants so they can be alone and have a romantic meal together.”
And while Kelce will return to NFL training camp on July 20, he’s made a point of following the Love Story singer across the globe. Most recently, he attended her concert in Amsterdam, and prior to that in London (where he had a surprise role onstage with Swift).
Said the source: “He’s determined to catch as many of her concerts as he can, even if it means a lot of traveling.”
However, along with the trappings of superstardom comes real security concerns, and security for billionaire Swift comes at a price. She has approximately 20 bodyguards who cost around $1,100 each per day.
The source revealed: “She once had 20 vans leave a venue going in different directions, so no one knew which one she was in. She has to be very careful, and the extra measures add up.”
A separate source shared with RadarOnline.com that Swift is resorting to extreme measures to carve out a particle of privacy as her celebrity continues to skyrocket.
“She’s arguably one of the most famous people in the world now. Even Hollywood superstars and royals are throwing themselves at her feet constantly. There’s nowhere she can go where she isn’t recognized.”
Now she’s being forced to “go a lot further” to claw back moments of anonymity, so whenever she goes anywhere, umbrellas, screens or hanging drapes “have to be set up to block her from being seen before she’ll get out of her car".
Nonetheless, the lovebirds have no intention of cutting back on their over-the-top lifestyle.
The insider admitted: “It all sounds pretty extreme, but as far as they’re concerned, it’s worth it. Taylor and Travis like to be comfortable and express their love for each other, and this is how they do it.”