HIGH MAINTENANCE! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Splashing $100K A Day to Keep Romance Alive

Both have plenty of money to spend on their romance and neither is holding back, the source reveals.

The insider said: “They love to spoil each other. Travis sends her flowers all the time –once 11 times in a single day–and has been known to spend more than $2,000 on arrangements. And on Valentine’s Day, he spent about $16,000 on her!”

Those eye-watering figures multiply when they spend time together, too, as they pull out all the stops.

Shared the tipster: “Their hotel suites can cost up to $22,000 a night,” adding that Swift reportedly stayed in the Royal Suite at London’s Savoy Hotel while she was there.

“And she often rents out entire restaurants so they can be alone and have a romantic meal together.”