Kim Kardashian is desperate to rekindle her relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. believing it will put her back in the spotlight the way Taylor Swift is always front and center thanks to her relationship with NFL player, Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 43-year-old reality TV star apparently doesn’t seem to think that love should factor into the equation when it comes to being the center of attention.

Life & Style was the first to report her decidedly non-romantic intentions, with a source telling the outlet, “She sees an opportunity. Specifically, Kim wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift!”

It’s not surprising that Kim would find herself in yet another beef with the billionaire pop star, which began when Kim and her then-husband, Kanye West, secretly recorded a conversation he was having with the singer about his song Famous.