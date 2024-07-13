Kim K. Wants Odell Back: Desperate Diva Craves the ‘Over-the-Top Fame’ of Dating an NFL Star — Just Like Rival Taylor Swift: REPORT
Kim Kardashian is desperate to rekindle her relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. believing it will put her back in the spotlight the way Taylor Swift is always front and center thanks to her relationship with NFL player, Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 43-year-old reality TV star apparently doesn’t seem to think that love should factor into the equation when it comes to being the center of attention.
Life & Style was the first to report her decidedly non-romantic intentions, with a source telling the outlet, “She sees an opportunity. Specifically, Kim wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift!”
It’s not surprising that Kim would find herself in yet another beef with the billionaire pop star, which began when Kim and her then-husband, Kanye West, secretly recorded a conversation he was having with the singer about his song Famous.
Kanye claimed that Swift, 34, signed off on a line in the song, which referred to their MTV Music Awards moment in 2009, where he stormed the stage and infamously yelled that Beyonce should have won "Best Female Video" over the Anti-Hero singer.
In the song, he sings, "I made that b---- famous."
Recently, with the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, Swift included a diss track referencing their ongoing feud called thanK you aIMee, with the capital letters clearly meant to spell out KIM.
Then, at one of her London performances last month of her worldwide Eras Tour, Swift played the song live.
She thanked the crowd for coming to the show before taking a moment in between songs to say, “On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s---, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people,” she said, before launching into a rendition of thanK you aIMee.
This latest clapback from Taylor may have fueled Kim’s desire to get back together with her former NFL beau.
According to Life & Style’s tattler, Kim misses the power couple stardom she enjoyed with Kanye. If, she can somehow hook him before football season starts on Sept. 5, “It’d be a win-win for Kim,” the source said.
“She gets him back and takes some of that thunder away from Taylor.”
Swift has been happily in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Kelce, 34, since last summer. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023 and rumors are flying thick and fast that a wedding is imminent.
Meanwhile, Kim is currently in India, with her sister, Khloe, to attend the multi-million dollar nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Never one to miss an opportunity to be in the spotlight, the sisters have brought along an entire production crew to document their adventures, most likely for an upcoming episode of their Hulu show The Kardashians.