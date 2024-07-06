Travis Kelce Reunites With Taylor Swift in Amsterdam as NFL Star is Lauded by Fans at Latest Eras Tour Show

When asked about his on-stage antics during Swift's Wembley show last month, Kelce hinted that it may not be his last appearance on the tour.

Fans have been speculating about when Kelce might show up next, with many believing it could happen before he heads back to Kansas City for training camp ahead of the NFL season.

Despite their busy schedules, Kelce and Swift are enjoying some downtime together during the European leg of the tour. However, their time together is limited as they both have upcoming commitments.

After Amsterdam, Swift is set to perform in Zurich, Milan, and Germany, while Kelce is due to return to the US for a celebrity golf tournament before training camp begins on July 20.