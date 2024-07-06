Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Travis Kelce Reunites With Taylor Swift in Amsterdam as NFL Star is Lauded by Fans at Latest Eras Tour Show

Composite photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: mega; twitter
By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, has joined his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during another show on her European tour.

The tight end has been spotted in London, Dublin, and most recently, Amsterdam, where he attended Swift's concert and even had a surprise appearance on stage.

travis kelce reunites taylor swift amsterdam fans eras tour show
Source: mega

Taylor Swift with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kelce's summer tour of Europe included several stops where he would watch Swift perform at her sold-out tour.

Fans were thrilled to see Kelce in attendance, especially after missing the first night of Swift's Dutch shows. However, Swift's reference to him during her performance left no doubt about his presence.

When the Shake It Off pop star performed her song Karma and sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" — which she reportedly only does when Kelce is in attendance — it prompted Swifties to seek out the NFL star.

travis kelce reunites taylor swift amsterdam fans eras tour show
Source: mega

Kelce has shown up to a number of shows during Swift's Europe leg of her tour.

When asked about his on-stage antics during Swift's Wembley show last month, Kelce hinted that it may not be his last appearance on the tour.

Fans have been speculating about when Kelce might show up next, with many believing it could happen before he heads back to Kansas City for training camp ahead of the NFL season.

Despite their busy schedules, Kelce and Swift are enjoying some downtime together during the European leg of the tour. However, their time together is limited as they both have upcoming commitments.

After Amsterdam, Swift is set to perform in Zurich, Milan, and Germany, while Kelce is due to return to the US for a celebrity golf tournament before training camp begins on July 20.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
travis kelce reunites taylor swift amsterdam fans eras tour show
Source: mega

Fans were excited to see Kelce at the Eras Tour show.

During his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, fans were convinced that Swift was present during the recording, as he appeared to share a knowing smile off-camera.

"Big shout out to Tay for letting me crash her stage," he told New Heights listeners. "Who knows, this might not be the last time you see me busting moves out there. You guys are just going to have to keep buying those tickets to the Eras Tour to see if I magically appear from under the stage or something."

In response, his brother joked, "A little teaser, huh? What's he gonna do next? What crazy shenanigans will Taylor let him get away with this time?"

Source: radar

As Kelce's summer adventures with Swift continue, his return to the NFL season looms closer.

With training camp approaching, Kelce has a limited window of time to savor his European travels before heading back to the football field.

