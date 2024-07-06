Travis Kelce Reunites With Taylor Swift in Amsterdam as NFL Star is Lauded by Fans at Latest Eras Tour Show
Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, has joined his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during another show on her European tour.
The tight end has been spotted in London, Dublin, and most recently, Amsterdam, where he attended Swift's concert and even had a surprise appearance on stage.
Kelce's summer tour of Europe included several stops where he would watch Swift perform at her sold-out tour.
Fans were thrilled to see Kelce in attendance, especially after missing the first night of Swift's Dutch shows. However, Swift's reference to him during her performance left no doubt about his presence.
When the Shake It Off pop star performed her song Karma and sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" — which she reportedly only does when Kelce is in attendance — it prompted Swifties to seek out the NFL star.
When asked about his on-stage antics during Swift's Wembley show last month, Kelce hinted that it may not be his last appearance on the tour.
Fans have been speculating about when Kelce might show up next, with many believing it could happen before he heads back to Kansas City for training camp ahead of the NFL season.
Despite their busy schedules, Kelce and Swift are enjoying some downtime together during the European leg of the tour. However, their time together is limited as they both have upcoming commitments.
After Amsterdam, Swift is set to perform in Zurich, Milan, and Germany, while Kelce is due to return to the US for a celebrity golf tournament before training camp begins on July 20.
- Prince William's Public Appearances and 'Back in Action' Wife Kate Shows Cancer-Stricken Princess Is 'Making Good Progress' With Her Health
- Travis Kelce Bonds With Tom Cruise at Taylor Swift Concert as 'Top Gun' Star Misses Daughter Suri’s High School Graduation
- Taylor Swift Not 'on the Prowl' for European Wedding Chapel Despite Rumors
During his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, fans were convinced that Swift was present during the recording, as he appeared to share a knowing smile off-camera.
"Big shout out to Tay for letting me crash her stage," he told New Heights listeners. "Who knows, this might not be the last time you see me busting moves out there. You guys are just going to have to keep buying those tickets to the Eras Tour to see if I magically appear from under the stage or something."
In response, his brother joked, "A little teaser, huh? What's he gonna do next? What crazy shenanigans will Taylor let him get away with this time?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As Kelce's summer adventures with Swift continue, his return to the NFL season looms closer.
With training camp approaching, Kelce has a limited window of time to savor his European travels before heading back to the football field.