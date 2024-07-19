Your tip
NO ANSWERS: Fitness Guru Richard Simmons' Cause of Death STILL 'Pending Investigation' After L.A. Burial

Photo of Richard Simmons smiling.
Source: MEGA

Richard Simmons passed away in July 2024.

By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has been buried in Los Angeles.

Following the funeral service, his brother Lenny shared a statement that read: "Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time."

Photo of Richard Simmons with arms raised.
Source: MEGA

Richard Simmons' cause of death is currently under investigation.

However, the details of his mysterious passing are still unknown. While Simmons' death certificate confirmed he was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary, it stated his cause of death was still "pending investigation".

Simmons famously disappeared from the public eye in 2014 and only gave rare interviews or updates via social media in the 10 years leading up to his death. Little was known about his personal life, but the death certificate obtained by TMZ revealed he'd never been married and was was a bachelor at the time of his passing on Saturday, July 13.

Photo of Richard Simmons is black, feathered outfit and glasses.

The beloved fitness mogul was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.

MORE ON:
Richard Simmons
Preliminary findings also determined Simmons died from “apparent natural causes”.

Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott revealed: “Upon arrival, one rescue ambulance discovered a 76-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on-scene by firefighter/paramedics ... As a result, no hospital transport was necessary.”

Photo of Richard Simmons in blue suit.
Source: mega

Richard Simmons turned 76 years old one day before his death.

Throughout his bustling career, the fitness pro managed to earn a sizable net worth with reportedly around $20 million in assets. At the time of his death, his sprawling L.A. home – which he purchased in 1989 – was estimated to be worth between $4.9 million and $5.4 million. The lavish property was left to the beneficiaries of his estate.

Although Simmons primarily worked in health and fitness and further amassed his wealth from various brand partnerships, he also occasionally dabbled in television. He had a recurring role as himself on General Hospital, and also appeared on popular games shows such as Price Is Right, Hollywood Squares, and Match Game.

Additionally, days before he passed away, Simmons was developing a Broadway musical. His rep confirmed his client had been "aligned with Patrick Leonard — who has worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Jon Bon Jovi and many more — to compose the music."

Source: Radar
