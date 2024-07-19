NO ANSWERS: Fitness Guru Richard Simmons' Cause of Death STILL 'Pending Investigation' After L.A. Burial

Throughout his bustling career, the fitness pro managed to earn a sizable net worth with reportedly around $20 million in assets. At the time of his death, his sprawling L.A. home – which he purchased in 1989 – was estimated to be worth between $4.9 million and $5.4 million. The lavish property was left to the beneficiaries of his estate.

Although Simmons primarily worked in health and fitness and further amassed his wealth from various brand partnerships, he also occasionally dabbled in television. He had a recurring role as himself on General Hospital, and also appeared on popular games shows such as Price Is Right, Hollywood Squares, and Match Game.

Additionally, days before he passed away, Simmons was developing a Broadway musical. His rep confirmed his client had been "aligned with Patrick Leonard — who has worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Jon Bon Jovi and many more — to compose the music."

