DIRTY DREA: ‘Sopranos’-Turned OnlyFans Star De Matteo Admits She Can’t Be Bothered To Shave Pits – Unless She’s Doing Filthy Photoshoots Edited by HER SON

drea de matteo onlyfans vaccine mandates
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Drea de Matteo hit it big during her stint on popular HBO drama Sopranos – but production said her armpit hair had to go!

RadarOnline.com can reveal de Matteo was told she had to shave for the show, but she rarely keeps up with the habit now that she's in her 50s and building her brand as an adult content star.

Photo of Drea de Matteo.
Source: MEGA

Drea de Matteo joined OnlyFans in August.

In a new interview for the Not Today, Pal podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, de Matteo added: "I shave sometimes for my photoshoots and s**t. But I don't have that much hair anymore, I'm old."

She also shared that her kids, Blackjack, 13, and Alabama, 16, knew about her personal habits – especially her son, who even helps her edit her OnlyFans photos!

Photo of Drea de Matteo smiling.
Source: MEGA

Drea de Matteo admitted her teenage son edits some of her tamer photos.

The actress joked: “Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’”

The mother-of-two clarified "they don’t see the girl shots" and she checks in with her children regularly to make sure they're comfortable with what they see of her work.

"I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys."

Photo of Drea de Matteo holding an award.
Source: MEGA

Drea de Matteo confirmed she only shaves her armpits for OnlyFans photoshoots.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, de Matteo launched her saucy endeavor into OnlyFans after claiming she'd been "blacklisted" from Hollywood during the pandemic for opposing the Covid vaccine mandate.

She said: "I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy's a warrior, not accepting defeat."

"I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strikes or anything like that ever again."

Photo of OnlyFans model Drea de Matteo.
Source: MEGA; OnlyFans

Drea de Matteo joined OnlyFans to avoid being at the 'mercy' of Covid vaccine mandates and strikes.

She further revealed choosing to turn her career from acting to selling adult content was a no-brainer!

"I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it’… I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner."

Source: radar
