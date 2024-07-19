DIRTY DREA: ‘Sopranos’-Turned OnlyFans Star De Matteo Admits She Can’t Be Bothered To Shave Pits – Unless She’s Doing Filthy Photoshoots Edited by HER SON
Drea de Matteo hit it big during her stint on popular HBO drama Sopranos – but production said her armpit hair had to go!
RadarOnline.com can reveal de Matteo was told she had to shave for the show, but she rarely keeps up with the habit now that she's in her 50s and building her brand as an adult content star.
In a new interview for the Not Today, Pal podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, de Matteo added: "I shave sometimes for my photoshoots and s**t. But I don't have that much hair anymore, I'm old."
She also shared that her kids, Blackjack, 13, and Alabama, 16, knew about her personal habits – especially her son, who even helps her edit her OnlyFans photos!
The actress joked: “Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’”
The mother-of-two clarified "they don’t see the girl shots" and she checks in with her children regularly to make sure they're comfortable with what they see of her work.
"I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, de Matteo launched her saucy endeavor into OnlyFans after claiming she'd been "blacklisted" from Hollywood during the pandemic for opposing the Covid vaccine mandate.
She said: "I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy's a warrior, not accepting defeat."
"I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strikes or anything like that ever again."
She further revealed choosing to turn her career from acting to selling adult content was a no-brainer!
"I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it’… I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner."
