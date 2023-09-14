'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo Claims She Was 'Blacklisted' Over COVID-19 Stance, Launching OnlyFans to Pay Bills
The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo said she started an account on the adult content platform OnlyFans to supplement income from losing work due to her opposition to vaccine mandates, RadarOnline.com has learned.
de Matteo teased her profile to fans by promising to be a "censor" free space.
de Matteo, who's most known for portraying Christopher Moltisanti's girlfriend Adriana La Cerva on the HBO series, revealed that she joined the platform in August and is charging $15 per month for access to her subscription-only adult content.
The actress branded herself a "warrior" who wasn't "accepting defeat."
"I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy's a warrior, not accepting defeat," de Matteo told Fox News Digital.
de Matteo claimed that she was "blacklisted" from Hollywood after taking an anti-vaccine mandate stance, which allegedly cost her gigs. The actress said her OnlyFans account will help make up for that lost income.
The actress said her anti-mandate beliefs forced her to "switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage."
de Matteo claimed that she was also dropped by her agent over her beliefs, which almost cost her to lose her family's home.
"I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago," de Matteo said. "So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strikes or anything like that ever again."
de Matteo said joining the platform was an easy decision.
"I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it’… I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner," she said.
While sharing that "things" in her life had "changed in the last three years," de Matteo spoke proudly of being able to keep her children her "No. 1 focus" while also being able to provide for her family.
The actress added that she was a "very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children."