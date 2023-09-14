'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo Claims She Was 'Blacklisted' Over COVID-19 Stance, Launching OnlyFans to Pay Bills

de Matteo, who's most known for portraying Christopher Moltisanti's girlfriend Adriana La Cerva on the HBO series, revealed that she joined the platform in August and is charging $15 per month for access to her subscription-only adult content.

The actress branded herself a "warrior" who wasn't "accepting defeat."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.