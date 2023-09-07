'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo 'Smells a Big Payday' With OnlyFans Launch and Hopes it 'Raises Her Profile'
Fans of The Sopranos were shocked when Drea de Matteo stooped to OnlyFans level in a desperate scramble to stay relevant and keep her career from sleeping with the fishes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources spilled that the former TV mob moll displayed her naked ambition on the racy subscription site to make some "quick cash" and "raise her profile."
De Matteo, 51, has flashed her flesh in steamy shots on the online platform for fans willing to fork over $15 a month — more than 17 years after ending her six-season stint as Christopher Moltisanti's hard-nosed galpal Adriana La Cerva on the HBO gangland hit.
"It appears Drea's fallen on hard times, and this was a way for her to make some quick cash and raise her profile in the process," an insider shared.
The single mother of two is the latest big name to join the notorious website, which also features adult film star content creators as well as celebrities, including rapper Iggy Azalea, 33, former Disney kid-turned-bad girl Bella Throne, 25, Baywatch babe Carmen Electra, 51, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards, 52, and her 19-year-old daughter, Sami, whose dad is notorious playboy Charlie Sheen.
De Matteo's provocative profile picture for the site shows her sitting on a mattress wearing nothing but boots, while a scantily clad gal lounges nearby on the floor.
"Drea smells a big payday after watching other OnlyFans stars rake in millions, and she wants to make a quick score," dished a spy, adding she misses the A-list Hollywood status she once had from the show.
"Drea wants to be back on top, and she's convinced this will raise her profile while she stashes some serious cash in the process," the insider squealed.
De Matteo's OnlyFans already has nearly 20k likes — and she only launched her profile at the end of August.
Fans will remember the actress-turned-OnlyFans star was killed off of The Sopranos during season five after reluctantly becoming an informant for the FBI. Mob boss Tony Soprano, played by the late actor James Gandolfini, ordered her hit.
Despite being murdered by Steven Van Zandt's character, Silvio Dante, de Matteo returned in flashbacks in several episodes during season six. She even won an Emmy for her portrayal of Adriana in 2004.
Sopranos was definitely the highlight of her acting career. After the HBO show, de Matteo appeared on multiple seasons of Desperate Housewives and Sons of Anarchy.