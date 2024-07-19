Your tip
RING SECRET: Ben Affleck ‘Only Wearing Wedding Band as He’s Petrified J.Lo Will Destroy Him in Divorce War If He Announces Split by Taking It Off’

A split photo of Jennifer Lopez in a dress and Ben Affleck in a blue shirt.
Ben Affleck is still wearing his wedding ring because he's terrified of Jennifer Lopez.

Jul. 19 2024, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Badgered Ben Affleck is avoiding Jennifer Lopez like the plague but still wears his wedding ring occasionally because he’s terrified she’ll destroy him in a divorce war, sources say!

An insider told RadarOnline.com: “Ben never expected Jennifer to embrace his decision to leave. But he’s freaked by how hard it is for her to let go, and he’s living in fear of how far she’ll take it!”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
The couple has been living apart since Ben rented a house in Brentwood in early May.

The fairytale couple has been living apart at least since early May, when Affleck rented a house in Brentwood and moved his stuff out of the $60 million Beverly Hills “monstrosity” they bought together a year ago.

Sources say divorce papers are on the way for the couple.

Composite photo of actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck.
Lopez allegedly "insisted" that they wear their wedding rings and had a "fit" over Ben moving his belongings out of their marital home.

However, Lopez’s wedding ring was back on during a recent outing in New York City with her manager Benny Medina, and sources say that’s just another manipulation tactic to control her soon-to-be ex!

The insider claimed: “She insisted they wear their rings, then she had a fit over him moving his stuff out. No wonder he’s a wreck!”

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez at an event
Rumors that the Hollywood power couple is headed for divorce have swirled for months.

Meanwhile, sources told us Affleck has been prioritizing time with the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The tipster said: “Ben can’t handle conflict right now, but she would rather argue than be ignored. Everyone knows you don’t mess with J.Lo and get away with it!”

Split photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Previous reports suggested the relationship has effectively been "over for months."

Affleck has also apparently managed to become radioactive to BOTH Jennifers in his life, as he’s also being blown off by ex-wife and baby mom Jennifer Garner, too.

Despite being lauded by Garner for maintaining a good relationship with their three kids, sources recently told us she’s totally fed up with trying to help the 51-year-old actor sort out his marital problems with Lopez!

composite image of J.Lo, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck
Both Jens are now fed up with Ben Affleck.

Garner, 52, was said to be effectively serving as his unofficial marriage counselor. But now, our sources have said that Garner has decided to keep her distance, in part for the sake of her relationship with 46-year-old beau John Miller.

An insider claimed: "Jen’s always been a problem solver but Ben’s problems with J.Lo are beginning to cause tensions with John, and that’s the last thing she wants."

