GRASS RAGE: Arkansas Mother Killed Son – After He Called Her Names for Getting Lawn Mower Stuck!

Tabatha Lynn Pebler got into an argument with her son over a stuck lawn mower, so she shot him in the chest, killing him.

Jul. 19 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

A mother in Arkansas shot and killed her son during an argument that started because she was stuck on a lawn mower. Now, she'll spend years behind bars for his murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court records, Tabatha Pebler, 44, called the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to say she shot her son, Brandon Chrisco, Front Page Detectives reported.

An Arkansas mother and her son got into an argument over a lawn mower.

Pebler told police she was mowing her lawn and “got stuck.”

She asked Chrisco to “help get the mower unstuck”, but he was “upset having to help to get the mower unstuck", according to authorities.

The lawn mower got stuck a couple times and the son allegedly called his mom a 'b****' and pushed her off the mower.

Chrisco came to his mother's aid, law enforcement officials said, but then she got stuck a second time.

At this point, Chrisco allegedly called his mother a “b****” and then pushed her off the lawn mower.

The mother fired 'warning shots' but her son kept getting closer.

Pebler walked to her car and grabbed her pistol from the console, authorities said. Chrisco was walking towards his mother and Pebler fired “warning shots” at him, but he continued to approach her.

Pebler pulled the trigger again as he got closer and struck him in the upper-left part of his chest, officials said.

After pleading guilty to a lower charge, the mother was sentenced to three years in prison.

When speaking with investigators, the suspect said she was “not meaning to kill him, she just wanted to scare him and stop.”

On June 5, 2023, Pebler was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond, officials said.

16th Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver has now sentenced Pebler to serve three years in a state correctional facility after Pebler pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.

In addition, Pebler was given an additional suspended sentence of seven years. Should Pebler fail to comply with the conditions of her release, the court may require her to serve those years in prison.

For pleading guilty to the manslaughter charge, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges she faced.

