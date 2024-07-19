ROYAL MARRIAGE RUMORS: Prince William’s Relationship With Kate ‘Rocked AGAIN by Affair Gossip’ Amid Her Cancer Fight
Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal marriage is once again rocked by cheating rumors as the cancer-stricken princess continues her battle against the disease.
Tales of William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, first started spreading in 2019 – and came back with a vengeance earlier this year when Kate's mysterious absence from the public eye led to wild speculation about their relationship.
Things quieted down after the Princess of Wales first disclosed her heartbreaking diagnosis in March, but some are now claiming that William has gone running back to Rose even as his wife fights for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kensington Palace has dismissed the persistent gossip as “totally wrong and false”, with an insider adding: “It’s horrendous for Kate that these rumors don’t go away. Especially now that she’s sick.”
In his explosive book Endgame, royal expert Omid Scobie revealed Rose had “one or two suppers with William in Norfolk while Kate was away” and that the princess “was grateful that a good friend and neighbor like Rose was there to entertain William”.
The insider clarified their tête-à-têtes were purely platonic: “William has had meetings with Rose Hanbury. They’re friends, and he finds it diabolical that people would suggest otherwise.”
- 'AWFUL' ORDEAL: Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Appearance Gave Her 'Courage and Energy' After 'Stressful' Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Consciously' Focused on Princess' Recovery Instead of Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry
- After-Dark Sussex Drama: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nanny Gets the Sack Following Secretive 'Nighttime Incident'
Late night host Stephen Colbert fanned the flames further when he joked about the alleged infidelity on his show in the wake of Kate's Mother's Day Photoshop fiasco, saying: “Oh no. My heart goes out to poor Kate. Now let’s dish the hot goss, I am ready to spill the tea!”
In March, Rose herself broke her years-long silence to publicly deny the illicit romance, with her attorneys stating in no uncertain terms: “The rumors are completely false.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
King Charles famously carried on an affair with his now-wife, Queen Camilla, while he was still married to William's late mother Princess Diana, which is why William doesn't wanted to discuss his own love life issues with dear old dad.
As a source told Star: “He doesn’t want to distress his father as he’s going through his cancer treatment. There’s also some suggestion William wouldn’t want to talk about this topic for fear it would bring bad memories for Charles. If it were up to Camilla, she would tell William to stow the rumors and focus on more pressing matters.”