Rose Hanbury Fires Off Legal Letter to Stephen Colbert for Prince William Affair Joke

"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley," Colbert continued. "According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he 'laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.' Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating," he satirically added while holding a cup of tea.

The television host pointed out that Hanbury is an "an old friend of the royals" who is also the wife of "a close friend of William's" David Rocksavage.

"Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the Flintstones," he quipped.

Hanbury assumed the title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley after she and David wed in 2009.