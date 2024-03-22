Your tip
Rose Hanbury Fires Off Legal Letter to Stephen Colbert for Prince William Affair Joke

Source: James Whatling; RCF / MEGA

"The allegation is false," lawyers for Rose Hanbury wrote on her behalf after Stephen Colbert poked fun at rumors of an affair.

Mar. 22 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Rose Hanbury's lawyers sent a legal notice to late night host Stephen Colbert after he quipped about gossip of an alleged affair with Prince William, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," lawyers for the British peeress said, revealing they have taken action to squash the speculation once and for all.

Source: CBS

Colbert brought up the 2019 rumor during a recent episode of his late night show.

"We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false," the lawyers told In Touch in a statement.

During a recent episode of his show, Colbert poked fun at the claims of Hanbury and William's alleged tryst in 2019. "Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair," he began.

Source: MEGA

Kate continues to be at the center of the rumor mill herself after taking time off from royal duties following abdominal surgery in January.

"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley," Colbert continued. "According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he 'laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.' Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating," he satirically added while holding a cup of tea.

The television host pointed out that Hanbury is an "an old friend of the royals" who is also the wife of "a close friend of William's" David Rocksavage.

"Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the Flintstones," he quipped.

Hanbury assumed the title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley after she and David wed in 2009.

Source: MEGA

Kate, meanwhile, continued to be at the center of the rumor mill herself after taking time off from royal duties following abdominal surgery in January before revealing her shocking cancer diagnosis.

A well-placed royal source previously told RadarOnline.com exclusively that "she continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected."

Source: MEGA

The palace said Kate will return to royal duties after Easter.

The Princess of Wales announced today that she had been diagnosed with cancer after her surgery in January, thanking supporters in an emotional video shared via her official social media account for their well-wishes as she focuses on her health and family.

