Matt Damon’s Intervention: ‘Distressed’ Pal Fears Ben Affleck Could ‘Fall off the Wagon’ Amid Crumbling Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
Distressed Matt Damon fears recovering boozer Ben Affleck may fall off the wagon amid his crumbling two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com has learned from insiders.
A source claimed the frantic filmmaker is pulling together his Batman buddy’s nearest and dearest to stage an intervention.
According to tipsters, Damon is growing increasingly concerned for his lifelong pal as jet-setting J Lo, 54, appears to be moving on without him.
“Matt wants those closest to Ben to remind him he is loved and supported — and better off without Jennifer,” an insider alleged. “Everyone is rallying around Ben — including his ex, Jen Garner, and their kids, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. They’re keeping him occupied by suggesting fun things to do.”
The doting dad, 51, recently enjoyed a lunch date with Violet, 18, and took Samuel, 10, on a motorcycle ride around their Brentwood neighborhood.
Meanwhile, Alias alum Garner, 52, has been spotted visiting her former hubby’s nearby $100,000-a-month rental.
“Matt’s been the influencer behind the scenes,” the insider claimed. “Anything that will take Ben’s mind off J Lo is a good thing.”
The A-listers tied the knot in July 2022 followed by a second ceremony in Georgia.
Affleck and J Lo met on the set of Gigli and got engaged in November 2002, leaving fans stunned when their romance fizzled out. The couple officially called in quits in January 2004 before their surprising reconciliation nearly two decades later.
The source continued, “He believes Ben’s marriage beat him down and pushed him to the edge of relapse from the very beginning. He watched as Ben put his own projects and ambitions to the side to accommodate J Lo’s massive ego.”
The tipster added, “Matt wants Ben’s pals to convince him he’ll be happier and more productive now that she’s gone — and doesn’t need to fall back on his old vices to get through this crisis!”
Other sources, however, said that Damon is just trying to be a support to his pal and has no ill will toward J Lo.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Damon for comment.