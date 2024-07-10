How to Get the Most Bang for Your Buck Playing Slots Online
When all goes well, gambling is a blast as you feel the adrenaline rush from winning round after round of slots. However, it isn’t always possible to make it travel to a casino if you’re in the mood to spin the wheel. Fortunately, this is where online slots come into play.
Some might be hesitant over the idea of playing online slots, but they can be just as engaging (and profitable) as going in person. Before you get started, you’ll want to know a few tips and tricks to make your games more successful and rewarding in the long run.
Online Slots and How to Win Them
Online slots follow many of the same common sense rules as regular slots, though given the Internet’s occasionally volatile nature, it’s best to apply additional caution to where you choose to gamble. For example, you’ll want to make sure the online casino you’re running your slots through is licensed, as you have fewer legal protections when gambling at unlicensed casinos.
The games themselves should also come from licensed and regulated game providers. For a game to be licensed, it must undergo auditing from companies independent of the game provider.
These auditors ensure the games are fair and statistically random; playing games without these licenses means you may be at risk of being scammed and losing out on money.
Additionally, you’ll want to make sure any game you play has a high RTP percentage, which stands for “Return to Player.” This value dictates the payback to players over time, meaning that a machine with an RTP of 95% would pay back players 95% of the time. Scores at 95% and above are ideal for higher chances of winning big.
Finally, you’ll want to ensure you’re playing on slots with a high max win. This number refers to the maximum amount of winnings the player can earn in a round and is usually calculated by multiplying a value against the stake (e.g., 5,000x). For those seeking the possibility of a massive payout from one round of play, consider looking for slots offering at least a 10,000x win cap.
The Best Games for Winning Big
While there are thousands of options for online slots, players will have their preferences, whether it’s due to aesthetics, bonus features, RTP, and more, leaving room for choice.
Mr. Macau, developed by hit game providers Betsoft, features wilds and sticky wilds in the base game, with free respins and up to seven wilds on any losing spin. And although one would think that’s enough for bonuses, there is also a bonus round with two options.
Kensei Blades, inspired by Japanese anime art styles, offers an RTP of 95.12 and is enhanced by scatters that yield as much as 50X your bet and a free spins feature that can retrigger up to 240 spins.
These games are just a drop in the bucket when it comes to online slots, so the only way to know which game is right for you is to go online, play a few, and have a good time doing it.