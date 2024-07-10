Ozzy Osbourne, 75, 'Too Weak to Travel': 'Things Have Taken a Turn For The Worse'

"It's such a short trip on a private jet for them to get from L.A. to Phoenix for the event, so it's a terrible sign that he can't even make that," noted the spy.

Sharon, 71, and their kids Jack, 38, and Kelly, 39, were due to attend the annual convention in July. But sources say Sharon has stayed by Ozzy's bedside in a desperate effort to breathe life back into him.

Sources fear the bat-biting Prince of Darkness is now suffering the end stages of Parkinson's, which causes debilitating motor problems, including muscle stiffness and freezing.