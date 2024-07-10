Ozzy Osbourne, 75, 'Too Weak to Travel': 'Things Have Taken a Turn For The Worse'
Ravaged rocker Ozzy Osbourne is too weak to travel, prompting his devoted wife, Sharon, to cancel his appearance at this month's Mad Monster Party for fans of horror and science fiction — and sparking new concerns for his health, sources said.
"Things have taken a turn for the worse, and as always Sharon wants to protect him," a tipster confided, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 75-year-old heavy metal icon was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003.
And pals said he's really been struggling since undergoing his fourth spinal surgery last September to try to fix damage from a 2019 fall, which dislodged metal rods placed in his spine.
"It's such a short trip on a private jet for them to get from L.A. to Phoenix for the event, so it's a terrible sign that he can't even make that," noted the spy.
Sharon, 71, and their kids Jack, 38, and Kelly, 39, were due to attend the annual convention in July. But sources say Sharon has stayed by Ozzy's bedside in a desperate effort to breathe life back into him.
Sources fear the bat-biting Prince of Darkness is now suffering the end stages of Parkinson's, which causes debilitating motor problems, including muscle stiffness and freezing.
"It's a progressive disease," said the tipster. "Ozzy is doing everything he can to fight it and getting all the best treatments, but there is no cure."
He's also said to suffer ceaseless pain from a devastating ATV accident in 2003.
Last year, Ozzy vowed to return to the stage in 2024 — and even record a new album. But sources divulged that the singer is largely confined to his bed and a wheelchair.
"He's put up a tremendous fight for decades, but he's ready to give up," warned our insider. "Sharon's trying to rebuild his will to go on, but people around them are beginning to brace for the worst."