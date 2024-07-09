Nick Jonas Ditches Wedding Ring AGAIN Amid Priyanka Chopra 'Divorce' Drama
Nick Jonas has casted doubt that a divorce with Priyanka Chopra is looming despite being spotted without his wedding ring once again in a new Instagram video while away and on tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A series of recent social media posts have prompted fans to wonder whether the relationship could be going up in smoke — and Nick, 31, fanned the flames when he appeared sans-ring in a recent video on the official Instagram for the Jonas Brothers.
The clip showed the musical trio playing an acoustic set with the caption, "Live from Jersey," and Nick's noticeably bare left hand could be seen as he rocked out on the guitar alongside brothers Kevin, 36, and Joe, 34.
The singer has raised eyebrows by opting to go ringless in a handful of recent Instagram and TikTok posts, and has attended several red carpet events without his wife.
Priyanka, 41, further stirred suspicion when she posted a Father's Day tribute to Nick, with whom she shares 2-year-old Malti Marie. Her Instagram story showed a photo of him feeding his daughter in a car seat, but fans were quick to point out that his wedding band was nowhere in sight.
Reps for both stars refused to comment when RadarOnline.com contacted them.
But a source close to the couple downplayed the ring of truth around the divorce speculation, telling us: "There is zero truth to this. It's a false narrative."
Despite the drama, Priyanka has also signaled the marriage was going strong, posting a photo on June 26 of the pair looking loved up at the beach as they enjoyed a trip to Australia's Gold Coast.
The couple has overcome similar controversy in the past. In 2021, fans were sure they were headed for divorce after Priyanka removed her husband's last name from her social media profiles, as RadarOnline.com reported at the time.
While she also removed her maiden name from the accounts — leaving only "Priyanka" visible — viewers still interpreted the move as a sign of a forthcoming split.
Earlier that year, the rumor mill was also kicked into high gear after Nick and Priyanka spent Valentine's Day apart. However, it was later revealed that they were unable to spend the special day together because Priyanka was filming a movie in London and Nick was working on The Voice.
The couple said their "I dos" in late 2018 at a lavish wedding ceremony in India. Nick popped the question after just two month of dating the former Miss World, who he had reportedly been pursuing for more than a year.
“Priyanka was super hesitant to get involved with him because of their age gap. She told him so many times that she just couldn’t go there,” a source close to Nick told us exclusively at the time.