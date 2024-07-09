Nick Jonas Ditches Wedding Ring AGAIN Amid Priyanka Chopra 'Divorce' Drama

Nick Jonas has casted doubt that a divorce with Priyanka Chopra is looming despite being spotted without his wedding ring once again in a new Instagram video while away and on tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A series of recent social media posts have prompted fans to wonder whether the relationship could be going up in smoke — and Nick, 31, fanned the flames when he appeared sans-ring in a recent video on the official Instagram for the Jonas Brothers.

The clip showed the musical trio playing an acoustic set with the caption, "Live from Jersey," and Nick's noticeably bare left hand could be seen as he rocked out on the guitar alongside brothers Kevin, 36, and Joe, 34.