Shania Twain Abruptly Stops London Concert to Blow her Nose as Singer Says 'Pardon me' in Bizarre Moment

Composite photo of singer Shania Twain.
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain stopped her performance mid-concert and revealed she had 'a little cold.'

By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Shania Twain abruptly stopped her show in London to blow her nose — but still managed to deliver a captivating performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The country music icon, 58, profusely apologized to fans for the bizarre moment.

Source: MEGA

Twain stopped her London concert abruptly to awkwardly blow her nose.

Video taken from Twain's concert at BST in Hyde Park captured the singer halting her performance to pull a tissue from her pocket.

The 58-year-old singer took a moment to apologize to the crowd, telling them, "Pardon me" before she blew her nose into the tissue.

"I have a little cold but who cares, just a little sniffle," Twain noted before expressing gratitude to the audience for being able to perform.

Source: MEGA

Twain told the crowd she had a 'little cold' while noting 'who cares' and went on with the show.

"I just wanna tell you a little bit about what this means to me," Twain said during the performance. "I've been coming to concerts here for many, many years and watching all the legends play this stage."

"I have played this stage once before, it's been a while... here I am again and I just can't thank you enough, you guys are so awesome. Thank you."

Despite the brief interruption, Twain carried on and put on a show for the thousands gathered at Hyde Park.

The You're Still the One singer came out in a red matching two-piece set outfit, which showed off a lot of leg, and a fitted white tank top. Twain accessorized the look with bedazzled lace-up boots and chunky silver jewelry.

Source: MEGA

Fans gushed over Twain's incredible performance despite the singer being under the weather.

Fans gushed over the singer's look — and commented on how she has seemingly aged in reverse. Twain shared snaps from the performance on Instagram.

"Smiles for miles in London for @bsthydepark! You guys were WILD… and you didn’t sound half bad as my Honey, I’m Home choir either 😜 Thank you for such a special night to end the tour and in a magical setting, I mean c’mon a HUGE TREE onstage?! That was awesome!!" she captioned the post.

"Not sure if I was more impressed with her singing, her stunning figure, her gorgeous hair, her performance or outfit. All amaaaazing!" commented one fan on the post.

Another chimed in, "Despite having a cold you did amazing!! I had so much fun dancing & singing along! I hope you feel better soon!! 💗 Thank you for a fun evening 💖."

"Puts the young girls to shame," wrote a third fan.

