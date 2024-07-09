Video taken from Twain's concert at BST in Hyde Park captured the singer halting her performance to pull a tissue from her pocket.

The 58-year-old singer took a moment to apologize to the crowd, telling them, "Pardon me" before she blew her nose into the tissue.

"I have a little cold but who cares, just a little sniffle," Twain noted before expressing gratitude to the audience for being able to perform.