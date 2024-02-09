Ozzy Osbourne Blasts Kanye West Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of His Song: 'I Want No Association With This Man'
Ozzy Osbourne blasted Kanye West for using a sample of one of his Black Sabbath performances without his permission at an album listening party on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Osbourne, 75, raged against the Chicago rapper on X, formerly Twitter, and said he refused to allow him to use his song because Ye is an "anti-semite and has caused untold heartache to many."
In an all-caps post, Osbourne unleashed on the rapper in an X post on Friday.
".@kanywest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," the 75-year-old wrote.
"HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT," Osbourne added. "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"
Ye and collaborator Ty Dolla Sign hosted a listening party for Vultures at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night. Despite backlash over the College Dropout rapper's anti-semitic behavior, a sold-out crowd showed up to support his new album.
Osbourne's outrage at his War Pig sample being used at the listening party isn't the first time a fellow musician has refused to work with Ye due to his erratic behavior.
Rapper Nicki Minaj recently shut down Ye after he made a public appeal for her permission to use a previously recorded verse she did for his new album.
West posted a screenshot of a text he allegedly sent his one-time close friend, reading, "Hi it’s ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album"
Minaj recorded the song for Ye's 2018 album Yandhi, however, the track ended up not being included. It was then reworked for his 2019 album Jesus is King, but again, was not included in the final cut.
Sources claim the song never made it on Jesus is King due to "creative differences" between Minaj and Ye after edits had been made to the original recording.
Mere hours after Ye posted the text message screenshot, Minaj took to Instagram Live to discuss the track and explain why she refused permission.
"Now, regarding Kanye," Minaj began. "Child, that train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album."
"Why would I put out a song that has been out for 3 years? C’mon guys," the Pink Friday rapper added.