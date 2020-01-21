Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Suffers From Parkinson’s Disease, Is Going To Switzerland For Treatment

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Suffers From Parkinson’s Disease, Is Going To Switzerland For Treatment 'It has been terribly challenging for us,’ ailing singer admits after Radar's report.

Ozzy Osbourne has come clean about his declining health, recently revealing he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

The “Crazy Train” singer, 71, broke the news during an emotional interview with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

“It has been terribly challenging for us,” he confessed during his Tuesday, January 21 appearance on Good Morning America. “I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves,” he said.

The Talk host, 67, finished his statement, saying: “I found out that I have a mild form of…. Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s.”

The musician denied RadarOnline.com’s exclusive about being close to his deathbed, but admitted he is on a “host of medications” for the illness.

“It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body,” he said. “It’s like you’ll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkin Syndrome in 2005, confessed that he is experiencing “numbness” in his arm and his “legs are going cold.”

After failing to get appropriate treatment in the United States, he and his wife will travel to Switzerland in April where they will seek medical attention from a professional who specializes in Parkinson’s.

The former Black Sabbath frontman said he is relieved now that he has “owned up” to the illness and is determined to get healthy and return to the stage.

“I just can’t wait to get well and get on the road again that’s whats killing me. I need it, you know? That’s my drug,” he said. “I ain’t going anywhere yet.”

Readers know Ozzy’s health complications have been negatively affecting his music career since he took a tumble and dislodged metal rods in his back placed there after his 2003 ATV accident.

In 2018, he contracted a life-threatening staph infection in his right hand, and roughly one year ago, in February 2019, Radar reported he was admitted to the hospital after suffering from a bad case of the flu. At that point, he was forced to postpone the European leg of his tour with Judas Priest. Days later, after developing pneumonia, doctors advised that he “stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.” Subsequently, he cancelled additional shows in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

At the time, the musician expressed he was “completely devastated” because of his inability to perform for his fans. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he said in a statement.

By October, Radar exclusively learned his family believed he wouldn’t make it to see Christmas as he was “living on borrowed time.”

Though he made it to celebrate the holidays that year, Radar exclusively reported his ailing health prevented him from noticing his wife’s absence during the merry season this year.

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” an insider said. “He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

“Ozzy just lies in bed all day, moaning in pain 24/7. He doesn’t know his family half the time and once mistook Sharon for a total stranger, asking her, ‘Who are you?’ ” the source said.

“Sharon checked on Ozzy every day from London, but now she’s bracing for the inevitable,” the source added. “There have been times when she wanted to kill him, but now she is terrified of a life without him.”