BEN BLOW: Affleck ‘Being Snubbed By Both Jens in His Life – J.Lo and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner… She’s Sick of His Moaning About Marriage!’
Screen stud Ben Affleck has apparently managed to become radioactive to BOTH Jennifers in his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Affleck’s high-profile marriage to Jennifer Lopez was rocky from the start and has finally collapsed. Now, he’s being blown off by ex-wife and baby mom Jennifer Garner, too!
Despite being lauded by Garner for maintaining a good relationship with their three kids, sources tell us she’s totally fed up with trying to help the 51-year-old actor sort out his marital problems with Lopez!
The Alias beauty has been at Ben’s side for months as divorce rumors swirled and then intensified after the Batman star and the Let’s Get Loud singer put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market.
Meanwhile, he moved into a $100,000-a-month bachelor pad near his ex-wife's home.
Garner, 52, was said to be effectively serving as his unofficial marriage counselor, and sources reveal her efforts to help Ben’s crumbling union have even won admiration from J. Lo, 55.
But now, our sources say Garner has decided to keep her distance, in part to keep her own relationship with 46-year-old beau John Miller healthy.
- J.LO SOLO! Pop Sensation on Lonely Bike Ride – As She and Ben Affleck Mark 2nd Wedding Anniversary on SEPARATE COASTS
- 'Sliver of Hope': Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Inner Circle Said to Be 'Cautiously Optimistic' of Reconciliation — Even Though He's Moved Out, Marital Drama Rages
- Matt Damon’s Intervention: ‘Distressed’ Pal Fears Ben Affleck Could ‘Fall off the Wagon’ Amid Crumbling Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
An insider claimed: "Jen’s always been a problem solver but Ben’s problems with J.Lo are beginning to cause tensions with John, and that’s the last thing she wants."
A mental health expert consulted by RadarOnline says Garner’s caring attitude comes from growing up as a middle child and looking for approval in an accomplished family. Still, she appears to be overwhelmed by Ben’s seemingly endless need for support.
Relationship coach Dr. Gilda Carle noted: “Jen is in love with a stable businessman, her kids are becoming independent, and Ben’s constant chaos is regurgitating painful memories of their divorce.”
“Moving away from Ben is a healthy move for her — and her relationship with Mr. Miller.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Garner’s new man has reportedly blown his top over how much time she’s been spending with Ben, and sources say things came to a head after the Argo actor was seen paying yet another visit to his ex-wife’s Los Angeles house over the Fourth of July weekend.
The insider added: "John is tired of weekends and holidays he could be spending with Jen being taken up by her therapy sessions with Ben.”
Our sources say Garner agrees with John that she’s already gone above and beyond for Ben and it’s time to put an end to her freelance marriage counseling sessions.
“Jen let Ben know it’s his mess to clean up alone — and she’s out of it,” divulges the insider. “He’s officially on his own.”