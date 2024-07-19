BEN BLOW: Affleck ‘Being Snubbed By Both Jens in His Life – J.Lo and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner… She’s Sick of His Moaning About Marriage!’

Screen stud Ben Affleck has apparently managed to become radioactive to BOTH Jennifers in his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Affleck’s high-profile marriage to Jennifer Lopez was rocky from the start and has finally collapsed. Now, he’s being blown off by ex-wife and baby mom Jennifer Garner, too!

Despite being lauded by Garner for maintaining a good relationship with their three kids, sources tell us she’s totally fed up with trying to help the 51-year-old actor sort out his marital problems with Lopez!