MONSTER MOM’S JAIL PHONE SEX: Double-Toddler Killer Susan Smith ‘Has Lined Up Dirty Dozen Sugar Daddies With Filthy Cell Calls!’
Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of drowning her two toddlers in a South Carolina lake, Susan Smith is apparently convinced she’ll be sprung from the slammer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed she was attempting to snag sugar daddies to fund her life on the outside by engaging in flirty phone sex, chatting up at least a dozen men.
Smith, 52, will be up for her first parole hearing on November 2, after being sentenced to life behind bars for the murders of her sons, Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, in 1994. Officials said she intentionally allowed her vehicle to roll into the water while the helpless boys were strapped into their car seats.
Sources said a prison call recording from March captured the femme fatale pondering her income options with a potential beau, who assured the jailbird there was a $220K nest egg waiting for her when she finally flew the coop.
Appreciative, Smith sighed before cooing: “I love you so much.”
Tipsters told RadarOnline.com that the exchange was followed by kissing noises, suggestive statements and heavy breathing. After musing about what the female felon would look like in a wet T-shirt, the lewd man on the other end of the call supposedly said: “I’m going to have you in the front seat of my car.”
She answered with a giggle: “You’re so bad ... I have some ideas of things we can do. But I’m going to make you wiggle and squirm before I tell you.”
During a conversation with a different suitor, recordings revealed sassy Smith assured her admirer: "I have ways to get your attention. I can get you up in the morning. And I mean up.”
Susan initially made headlines in 1994 as a distraught parent concerned for the wellbeing of her missing sons, tearfully claiming she had been carjacked by a Black man who she also accused of kidnapping her children.
While the mother insisted she had been carjacked near John D. Lake in South Carolina, evidence quickly revealed her sinister plot to kill her children so that she could be with her wealthy lover, Tim Findlay, who didn't want kids. Law enforcement said she confessed to the murders of her tots nine days after their disappearance.
Disgusted David Smith — the convicted killer’s ex-husband, who has since remarried — is vehemently opposed to Susan's release. He has vowed to do everything he can to keep her behind bars.
