Smith, 52, will be up for her first parole hearing on November 2, after being sentenced to life behind bars for the murders of her sons, Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, in 1994. Officials said she intentionally allowed her vehicle to roll into the water while the helpless boys were strapped into their car seats.

Sources said a prison call recording from March captured the femme fatale pondering her income options with a potential beau, who assured the jailbird there was a $220K nest egg waiting for her when she finally flew the coop.

Appreciative, Smith sighed before cooing: “I love you so much.”

Tipsters told RadarOnline.com that the exchange was followed by kissing noises, suggestive statements and heavy breathing. After musing about what the female felon would look like in a wet T-shirt, the lewd man on the other end of the call supposedly said: “I’m going to have you in the front seat of my car.”