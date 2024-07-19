Your tip
MARRIAGE CRISIS: Rifts Between Harry and Meghan Pushing Royal Into Corner – Choose Her and US or Go Back to UK With Tail Between Legs!

Image of Meghan and Harry
Source: MEGA

Rumors are swirling that the rift between the due is growing and Harry could move back to the UK.

By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 8:27 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The six-year fairytale romance between Harry and Meghan appears to be on the rocks, with their marriage reportedly "hanging by a thread", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rumors swirled on the state of the Sussex’s marriage since a July 4th photo revealed Harry was no longer wearing his wedding ring.

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan sparked rumors of marital woes when Harry was spotted without his ring.

A royal expert told In Touch, in addition to the missing marriage band, Harry secretly revealed he’s "bored" with Meghan, that she’s "difficult," and that he never sees his old friends.

Another source shared: “The real story is insane. [Meghan] was in tears when he took off the ring. If they were to announce a divorce, it would be a bombshell. It’s shocking enough that the U.K. press is reporting on their ‘growing rift.’ ”

As Radar previously reported, the couple was rumored to be "taking time apart" in hopes of rebuilding their bond, but their stalled Hollywood careers are allegedly only adding to their woes.

After Meghan's podcast got the boot at Spotify, she moved it to a new platform. Sources say the desperate duchess plans to ask for help from her old castmates from Suits.

Split photo of Prince William and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Harry reportedly approached Prince William and King Charles about possibly returning to the UK.

Sources noted that Spotify balked at the 42-year-old royal’s $20 million renewal price for her "Archetypes" podcast, so Lemonada Media agreed to pick it up for airing next year. Now, insiders claim Meghan is frantically calling her old showbiz pals to guest in hopes of pulling in viewers — especially pals from Suits.

However, she’s no longer in touch with them and reportedly turned down the opportunity to reunite with the cast at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell also said Harry and Meghan’s circle of Hollywood pals is shrinking.

“I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies,” he said. “Other celebrities have also dropped them.”

Photo of Meghan Markle.
Source: By: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been uninterested in returning to the UK full time.

And while the couple did return to a Hollywood event – the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11 – they tried to avoid the red carpet, following the backlash surrounding Harry being honored with the Pat Tillman Service Award.

Among them was Tillman’s mother, Mary, and other sports fans, who expressed their displeasure at ESPN’s decision.

The fallout from the award appears to have tarnished Harry’s brand, both in the UK and the US, Arwa Madhawi wrote in her Guardian column."The novelty of the newlyfleds, it seems, has worn off; America is growing tired of the Sussexes."

It’s been four-and-a-half years since the duo abandoned the monarchy and fled the UK, eventually settling in Montecito in Southern California where Harry, 39 and Meghan, 42, are raising their children – 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet.

The source revealed: "Harry’s world is very lonely. He’s in that big house with

Meghan, and everything is going wrong. The pressure on him is unbelievable.”

A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking at a menu.
Source: MEGA

One source claimed Harry was becoming 'bored' with Meghan.

It might just see Harry return to England. However, that would first have to be approved by King Charles, 75, and Prince William, 42.

The source said Harry had already approached them but “William shut the discussion down right away".

"Charles, though, doesn’t want to lose his son. But if Charles dies, Harry may have no chance of ever returning. His legacy is in ruins.”

Even if Harry can return, the source added: “Meghan won’t want to go with him and he’s not going to leave his kids. They’re the one bright spot in his life. He doesn’t want to lose them.”

Source: radar
