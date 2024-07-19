MARRIAGE CRISIS: Rifts Between Harry and Meghan Pushing Royal Into Corner – Choose Her and US or Go Back to UK With Tail Between Legs!
The six-year fairytale romance between Harry and Meghan appears to be on the rocks, with their marriage reportedly "hanging by a thread", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors swirled on the state of the Sussex’s marriage since a July 4th photo revealed Harry was no longer wearing his wedding ring.
A royal expert told In Touch, in addition to the missing marriage band, Harry secretly revealed he’s "bored" with Meghan, that she’s "difficult," and that he never sees his old friends.
Another source shared: “The real story is insane. [Meghan] was in tears when he took off the ring. If they were to announce a divorce, it would be a bombshell. It’s shocking enough that the U.K. press is reporting on their ‘growing rift.’ ”
As Radar previously reported, the couple was rumored to be "taking time apart" in hopes of rebuilding their bond, but their stalled Hollywood careers are allegedly only adding to their woes.
After Meghan's podcast got the boot at Spotify, she moved it to a new platform. Sources say the desperate duchess plans to ask for help from her old castmates from Suits.
Sources noted that Spotify balked at the 42-year-old royal’s $20 million renewal price for her "Archetypes" podcast, so Lemonada Media agreed to pick it up for airing next year. Now, insiders claim Meghan is frantically calling her old showbiz pals to guest in hopes of pulling in viewers — especially pals from Suits.
However, she’s no longer in touch with them and reportedly turned down the opportunity to reunite with the cast at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony.
Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell also said Harry and Meghan’s circle of Hollywood pals is shrinking.
“I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies,” he said. “Other celebrities have also dropped them.”
- 'AWFUL' ORDEAL: Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Appearance Gave Her 'Courage and Energy' After 'Stressful' Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Consciously' Focused on Princess' Recovery Instead of Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry
- After-Dark Sussex Drama: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nanny Gets the Sack Following Secretive 'Nighttime Incident'
And while the couple did return to a Hollywood event – the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11 – they tried to avoid the red carpet, following the backlash surrounding Harry being honored with the Pat Tillman Service Award.
Among them was Tillman’s mother, Mary, and other sports fans, who expressed their displeasure at ESPN’s decision.
The fallout from the award appears to have tarnished Harry’s brand, both in the UK and the US, Arwa Madhawi wrote in her Guardian column."The novelty of the newlyfleds, it seems, has worn off; America is growing tired of the Sussexes."
It’s been four-and-a-half years since the duo abandoned the monarchy and fled the UK, eventually settling in Montecito in Southern California where Harry, 39 and Meghan, 42, are raising their children – 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet.
The source revealed: "Harry’s world is very lonely. He’s in that big house with
Meghan, and everything is going wrong. The pressure on him is unbelievable.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
It might just see Harry return to England. However, that would first have to be approved by King Charles, 75, and Prince William, 42.
The source said Harry had already approached them but “William shut the discussion down right away".
"Charles, though, doesn’t want to lose his son. But if Charles dies, Harry may have no chance of ever returning. His legacy is in ruins.”
Even if Harry can return, the source added: “Meghan won’t want to go with him and he’s not going to leave his kids. They’re the one bright spot in his life. He doesn’t want to lose them.”