MARRIAGE CRISIS: Rifts Between Harry and Meghan Pushing Royal Into Corner – Choose Her and US or Go Back to UK With Tail Between Legs!

A royal expert told In Touch, in addition to the missing marriage band, Harry secretly revealed he’s "bored" with Meghan, that she’s "difficult," and that he never sees his old friends.

Another source shared: “The real story is insane. [Meghan] was in tears when he took off the ring. If they were to announce a divorce, it would be a bombshell. It’s shocking enough that the U.K. press is reporting on their ‘growing rift.’ ”

As Radar previously reported, the couple was rumored to be "taking time apart" in hopes of rebuilding their bond, but their stalled Hollywood careers are allegedly only adding to their woes.

After Meghan's podcast got the boot at Spotify, she moved it to a new platform. Sources say the desperate duchess plans to ask for help from her old castmates from Suits.